APPOEMN Set to Reposition the Event Industry, Trains Event Professionals

The Association of Professional Party Organisers and Event Managers of Nigeria (APPOEMN) is set to hold the fourth edition of her annual event; The Event Industry Conference (TEIC), from October 21st through 23rd, 2021 in Lagos. TEIC 4.0 with the theme: ‘A New Dawn’ will also be virtual to cater for people who can’t attend physically. Virtual events will be held in Abuja & Lagos. This was disclosed at a press conference recently held at Luxury Events Place, Abuja. According to Gbemisola Ope, Chairperson, Planning Committee TEIC and immediate past President, APPOEMN, the event is targeted at event professionals and aspiring event professionals.

“TEIC 4.0 will equip participants irrespective of the number of years they have been in the event business with the necessary skills needed to navigate the post lockdown event space. “The pandemic has changed everything. This is a new dawn.

And the beauty of this pandemic is that it has birthed greater opportunities for growth in the industry.” Also speaking with the media, Adefunke Kuyoro, President, APPOEMN, revealed that the 3-day event will feature masterclasses, event emergency training and a dinner and awards night. “The conference will climax into a dinner and awards ceremony which will honour event professionals doing great things nationwide in four categories: diversification, innovation, support and entrepreneurship.

” Kuyoro also highlighted the benefits of being an APPOEMN member, stressing the ease of doing business in any location in Nigeria through collaborations with members. Popular Abuja based event planner and CEO of Selcah Events, Enoabasi Odiagah, who was present at the press conference concurred, describing APPOEMN as “one big family.” The apex association for event planners which officially launched in 2012 also used the press conference to announce the Abuja Chapter formation of APPOEMN, making it the first chapter created by APPOEMN.

