Matawalle Swears in LG Administrators

Onuminya Innocent

Zamfara State Governor Dr. Bello Mohammed Matawalle, has sworn in 14 Local Government Administrators and warned them on the need to work hard in securing their respective areas from the menace of banditry.He added that following the dissolution of the last set of administrators at the local government level, it had become necessary to reconstitute another one until the security situation improves to pave way for elections into the local government councils.

He said the situation in our various local governments requires their total commitment and uprightness which are some of the qualities considered in their selection.

He warned them not to betray the confidence of the state government and the people just as he promised to support them in the quest to bring an end to banditry.

In a statement by his Special Adviser on Media Public Enlightenment and Communication, Zailani Bappa, said the administrators were subjected to swearing with the Holy Quran of their non-involvement in the activities of bandits.

The governor charged them to uphold this truth and ensure that his administration delivers its mandate of securing the state to pave way for accelerated development.

“Our mission is to implement policies and programmes that will assist in the positive transformation of our people’s lives. We are particularly determined to do all that is humanly possible to secure our State, restore mutual trust among our communities and create bountiful opportunities for people to realise their dreams of a better life,” Matawalle said.

“You must work hand in hand with the security agencies in your localities to ensure strict compliance with Executive Order number 001 of 2021, which I signed on the 26th day of August 2021. The security of lives and property of our people is the topmost priority of our administration; you must therefore work diligently towards the accomplishment of our mission of making Zamfara State peaceful,” added.

The Sole Administrators are: Ahmed Balarabe (Anka ), Dr Aminu Sulaiman Yarkufoji (Bakura) Kabiru Ladan Maigoro (Birnin-Magaji), Bashiru Muawiya (Bukkuyum), Mohammed Saddiq Maiturare (Bungudu), Abubakar Shehu Daki-Takwas. (Gummi), Sanusi Mohammed Sarki (Gusau).

Others include: Nasiru Altine Yakamata (Kauran Namoda), Umaru Muazu Naabu (Maradun), Salisu Isa D/Gulbi (Maru), Abdulrahman Bala (Shinkafi), Dahiru Maiyara Garbadu (Talata-Mafara), Aminu Mudi (Tsafe), Dr Auwal Ahmad Bawa Moriki (Zurmi).

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

