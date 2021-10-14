FRCN Holds National Dialogue on Disability Inclusion

By Olawale Ajimotokan

The Federal Radio Corporation of Nigeria (FRCN) will collaborate with the Albino Foundation on the maiden national dialogue on disability inclusion, which holds Thursday at the Shehu Musa Yar’Adua Centre, Abuja.

The DG FCRN, Mansur Liman, said at a media briefing that the annual dialogue, with the topic: Imperative of Disability Inclusion in National Transformation, will explore on how to improve the life quality of the people with disabilities and address the integration and development issues that should be tackled.

Liman, who was represented by Director Finance and Account, Michael Oluwole, said people with disabilities in Nigeria are faced with barriers that limit their social inclusion and economic development.

He said the dialogue will raise national consciousness to disability inclusion and make policy makers aware of the importance of disability as well as development issue.

The Founder of the Albino Foundation, Mr Jake Epelle said the lecture is an opportunity for all stakeholders to come together for the promotion of disability inclusion in the country.

He noted that the estimate by the World Health Organization in 2018 that about 29 million of the 195 million people in Nigeria have some form of disability is probably higher because currently available data underestimate the prevalence.

