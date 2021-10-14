Bandits Free Abducted Kaduna Catholic Seminarians

By John Shiklam

Three seminarians abducted from Christ the King Major Seminary in Fayit Fadan Kagoma, Jema’a Local Government Area of Kaduna State, have regained their freedom.

The fourth year theology students were abducted on Monday night when bandits invaded the institution.

Six people were injured during the incident and were treated in the hospital.

Confirming their release in a statement on Wednesday, the Chancellor, Catholic Diocese of Kafanchan, Rev. Fr. Emmanuel Okolo, said the victims have been relased by the bandits.

The statement read: “With hearts filled with joy, we raise our voices in a symphony of praises as we announce the return of our three major seminarians, who were abducted by armed persons from the Chapel of the Seminary at Christ the King Major Seminary, Fayit Fadan Kagoma in Jema’a Local Government Area, Kaduna State, on Monday 11 October, 2021.

“Barely 48 hours after their kidnap, our beloved brothers were released by their abductors.

“We want to thank all those that have offered prayers and entreaties for the quick release of our seminarians and others who are still in the dens of their kidnappers.

“We pray God to hasten the release of those who are still in the hands of their captors.”

The statement called on all priests to celebrate mass of thanksgiving on Thursday for the safe release of the seminarians.

