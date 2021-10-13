Underwriter Promotes Sustainable Lifestyle

As part of its commitment towards protecting the environment and maintaining sustainable lifestyle, AXA Mansard Insurance Plc, said it has determined to manage the impact on human activities on the environment by reducing resource use and promoting climate change awareness throughout the world.

The Chief Customer and Marketing Officer, AXA Mansard, Jumoke Odunlami, who spoke at an event tagged, ‘AXA Week for Good,’ said protecting the environment was a major step towards keeping the wellbeing of people and all living creatures.

She said at this year’s Global Corporate Responsibility week, the company took conscious steps to reduce activities that impacted the environment negatively and protect the world we live in.

She said in line with this, the company, had lined up several activities, which it wrapped around the theme ‘Zero Waste and the importance of recycling’, as highlighted.

She said to this end, AXA Mansard’s employees in Nigeria, joined AXA employees worldwide in clean-up activities.

“The staff of AXA Mansard, in partnership with ‘Let’s Do It World’ carried out their clean-up activity in Elegushi beach, Lagos with the aim of increasing the cleanliness around the ocean and improving the coastal and ocean ecosystem. The gathered waste items were donated to a recycling company in Lagos for proper use.

Speaking about the beach clean-up exercise, the Country Leader, Let’s Do It Nigeria, Olumide Coker, noted, “We understand that this one day event does not guaranty a continuously clean beach.

“We however hope that the exercise would send a strong message to all Nigerians, that we all have a role to play in maintaining a sustainable environment for us to leave in.”

He said the company would also be partnering with a notable school in the country to promote the use of recyclable materials as payment for school fees and help supplement additional costs for educational materials required by qualifying students.

“This is to encourage school children to start recycling from a young age aiming at changing the future of the country by having the next generation of children adopt the habit of recycling.

He informed that the company recently held an open webinar for SMEs and the general public, enlightening them on ‘Zero Waste and the importance of recycling.

