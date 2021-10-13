Son Kills Father over Chicken Head in Ondo

By Fidelis David

A 26-year-old Godwin Matthew has macheted his 64 year old father, Matthew Audu to death in Akure, the Ondo state for giving him the head of a chicken killed to entertain his younger brother.

The Police Public Relations Officer in the state, DSP Funmi Odunlami in a statement made available to THISDAY yesterday said that the murder incident was reported at the Ala Police station by the wife of the deceased.

“On 9th September, 2021, a case of murder was reported at Ala Divisional Headquarters by one Mrs. Christiana Audu Matthew that her son Godwin Matthew, ’m’, 26 years old left home with his father to the family’s farm but later discovered that the young man had macheted his father to death.

“In the course of interrogation, the suspect stated that on 9th September, 2021, his late father directed him to kill a chicken for his brother one Emmanuel Audu ‘m’, 7 years old, for his entertainment, meanwhile, it was only the chicken head that was given to him and this made him to kill his father.”

Odunlami, also said that a 64 year old man, Ajayi Awe has been arrested for defiling a six year old girl.

According to her “On 17th of September, 2021, at about 2000hrs, one Mrs. Obademi Fatimah of B11 Daja, Ajowa-Akoko, came to Okeagbe-Akoko Divisional Headquarters and reported a case of defilement.

“She stated that her daughter, names withheld, aged 6, of same address, was defiled by one Ajayi Awe ‘m’ Aged 64 of B/98 Daja Ajowa- Akoko, some days ago in his house.

“The suspect had been arrested and the victim taken to the Hospital for medical care and report.

The police spokesperson added that the Suspect confessed to the commission of the crime and would be charged to Court after police investigation.

The Police spokesperson noted additional 12 suspects have been arrested for various criminal offences ranging from armed robbery, stealing, defilement among others.

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

