Laurence Smith Joins Lekki Port as Chief Operating Officer

Lekki Port LFTZ Enterprise Limited (Lekki Port) has announced the appointment of Laurence Smith as its Chief Operating Officer with effect from 15 October 2021.

Laurence Smith joins Lekki Port with a wealth of experience of over 20 years in the maritime industry, during which he has held strategic positions in different organizations including DP World Limassol, INTELS and APM Terminals in Nigeria, Cyprus, Southampton and Spain. Mr. Smith is experienced in the day-to-day management of terminals, quality assurance, health & safety and strategic deployment of labour.

As Operations Manager for DP World Limassol in Cyprus between 2018 and 2020, he was responsible for the restructuring of the Company’s operations department to meet the needs of the customer, whilst also reducing the fleet equipment rental costs.

During his time with APM Terminals Apapa as Chief Operating Officer, he oversaw the strategic landscape for the terminal. In 2016, he worked as the General Manager, Operations for INTELS where he introduced analytic measures to reduce cost inefficiencies of the organization.

He holds certifications in Port Management and Terminal Management from Middlesex University and Kent University respectively. He is also well-grounded in Port safety having received an International Safety Certificate through NEBOSH.

Mr. Smith will lead efforts in collaboration with the Executive Management of Lekki Port, the EPC contractor, China Harbour Engineering LFTZ Enterprise and the Container Terminal Operator, Lekki Freeport Terminal, to get Lekki Port ready to start port operations before the end of 2022.

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

