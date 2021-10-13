Chiwetalu Agu Freed after Four Days in DSS Custody

Ace Nollywood actor, Chiwetalu Agu, yesterday regained his freedom after spending about four days in the custody of the Department of State Service (DSS).

The Actors Guild of Nigeria (AGN) broke the news in a statement via its Instagram page.

The movie star was first arrested last Thursday by soldiers for wearing an outfit themed after the flag of Biafra during which he was also reportedly assaulted.

However, the Army had in a statement said the comic actor was apprehended after he publicly displayed his solidarity for the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), a proscribed separatist group.

Amid the widespread criticism triggered by the army’s action, Chiwetalu was eventually released on Friday, after spending nearly 24 hours in detention.

But a few hours after his release by the army, he was arrested by the DSS for “further questioning”.

He has remained in the custody of the security outfit since then.

However, AGN’s spokesperson, Monalisa Chinda Coker, in the statement, said the actor’s release followed efforts by National President of the body, Emeka Rollas and other stakeholders.

According to the statement, Chiwetalu was excited after his release while appreciating God as well as the AGN leadership for coming to his rescue.

“The National President of the Actors Guild of Nigeria, Ejezie Emeka Rollas has yet again secured the release of Actor Chiwetalu Agu from the custody of the DSS,” the statement read.

“On behalf of the Guild, I was at the DSS office with my colleague, the Senior special Assistant on Military Affairs and Inter Governmental Relations to the President Steve Eboh to receive Mr. Agu today.

“The elated veteran Actor thanked God for surviving the ordeal and commended the leadership of the Actors Guild of Nigeria headed by Ejezie Emeka Rollas for their relentless efforts in securing his release from the detention.”

