UBA Promotes Savings Culture, Lavish Prizes on Bumper Account Holders

Dike Onwuamaeze

The United Bank for Africa Plc (UBA), is promoting saving culture necessary for capital accumulation and investments in the Nigerian economy by rewarding its customers with millions of Naira for saving up to N5,000 in their UBA Bumper Account every month.

The bank on Wednesday rewarded Mr. Ambrose Osita, Mr. Saheed Adesina and Mr. Adewumi Olaniyi with N2 million, N1.2 million and N500,000 respectively for subscribing to its Bumper Savings Account (BSA). The UBA also rewarded 20 holders of the bumper account with N100,000 each.

These 23 individuals emerged the lucky winners of the September edition of the bumper monthly draw, which selected winners in a transparent manner under the supervision of the representatives of Nigeria Lottery Regulatory Commission.

The Team Lead of the BSA, Mr. Babatunde Ajayi, said that every Nigerian who holds a bumper account stood the chance to win big every month, adding that the bank intended to produce two millionaires every month in its bid to motivate Nigerians to embrace saving culture.

Ajayi said: “We want a situation whereby customers will save, get interests on their savings and also win prizes for savings so that there will be an extra value added to them. That is the idea behind it.”

He explained that a prospective customer is required to save up to N5,000 in his or her bumper account every month to qualify for the monthly draw, adding the more one saved the more his/her chances of winning the prize.

“Nigerians have seen the way it happened live today. So all they need to do is to open an account. We have made it to be very simple by dialing *919*20# to get started. Those with existing saving account can dial *919*20*1# to migrate their existing savings account to the BSA. This will enable them to enjoy the benefits,” he said.

Ajayi added that the good thing about the BSA is that it permitted its holders to withdraw money and do transactions from their accounts as long as they retained a minimum balance of N5000 every month.

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

