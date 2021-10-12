NEPC, Agrochains Consult Partner to Train 100 Women on Export

The Nigerian Export Promotion Council through the Export Expansion Facility Programme (EEFP) in partnership with Agrochains Consult yesterday in Lagos, kicked off a capacity building workshop to train 100 women-owned businesses on export readiness.

The five-day workshop which holds from 11-15 October in Lagos, will also be delivered in Abuja and features accelerator sessions on institutionalising the inclusion of more women led SMEs into the non-oil export ecosystem with targeted training on improved packaging, branding standardized certifications and knowledge of relevant international trade agreements which will in turn help the businesses access new global markets.

The Executive Director /CEO of NEPC, Mr, Olusegun Awolowo said: “It is heartening to note the progress women-owned businesses have made as key economic drivers in Nigeria’s non-oil export eco-system. The NEPC always strives to partner with reputable private sector companies such as Agrochains Consult in our continuing effort to create an army of exporters that will drive non-oil exports and promote the diversification of Nigeria’s export portfolio for inclusive and sustainable economic growth.

The training of 100 women-owned businesses on export readiness is part of our efforts to achieve inclusion and effective participation of women in the non-oil export sector.”

Also speaking, CEO, Agrochains Consult, Titi Ojo said: “As a private sector leader in capacity building, training and workshops we focus on providing real world experience, insight, in-depth research, evidence-based information and keynotes from industry leaders. The topics to be covered will include, leveraging institutional partnerships to develop export competencies of the businesses, support with improved packaging, branding, standardized certification and knowledge of trade agreements and market requirements.

“An opportunity to partner withthe NEPC/EEFP to train women CEOs on export readiness is an indication of trust we do not take lightly, our commitment to the businesses will exceed the five–day mark as we have structured a six month mentorship programme to ensure participants get to export with the support of experienced mentors,” she said.

Through strategic partnerships NEPC has provided technical support to SMEs to enhance the competitiveness of our products in the international market. The Export Expansion Facility Programme (EEFP), under the federal government’s N2.3 trillion Nigeria Economic Sustainability Plan (NESP) is designed to protect export businesses from the effect of the COVID-19 pandemic, safeguard jobs and de-risk the economy from future shocks by focusing on driving economic growth through exports.

