LEDAP Seeks to End the Death Penalty in Nigeria

Okehie Tochi

The Legal Defence and Assistance Project (LEDAP), on Thursday, called for an abolition of the death penalty as a measure of punishment for capital offences in the Nigerian criminal jurisprudence.

The Project made the call in a news conference held in Lagos, jointly hosted by the Human Rights Law Centre (HURILAWS)

Speaking at the Conference, Senior Programme Manager for LEDAP, Mrs. Pamela Okoroigwe, said that the Prohect is concerned with the role of the media in helping to drive home the quest for abolition of the death penalty.

According to her, the world statistics on death penalty shows that as at today, 110 countries of the world have since abolished the death penalty, with the most recent being Sierra Leone.

“Research has revealed that death row inmates are exclusively poor and without legal representation, thus, rendering the use of death penalty unfair”, she said.

According to her, one of the major reasons the death penalty should be stopped, includes the fact that once done, it cannot be undone, regardless of whether such person is eventually discovered to be innocent.”It is now important for society to move away from retributive justice, and look towards restorative justice; as a rehabilitated criminal today, can make meaningful contributions to society tomorrow”, she said.

She said that if the death penalty can be abolished, it will greatly serve to improve the administration of criminal justice in the country.

In his remarks, Programme Manager of HURILAWS, Mr. Collins Okeke, said that the argument for the death penalty which has been in existence for over 40 years, stems from the belief that such penalty will reduce the tide of crime.

According to him, this unfortunately, has not.

“Another perception is the popular notion of “tit for tat”, but, sadly, this is also not always the case, as it is clear that tit is not always for tat, especially in our contemporary society.

“So, a basic question should be, how do we deal with the victims of crime? Is there a way to make the person compensate the family? I think these are areas we must look into.”We must take a holistic picture of these issues surrounding the death penalty, for it is not just a case of justice for the victim, but also justice to society as well”, he said.

Okeke, therefore, urged a reshaping of the security architecture of the country, as a first step to warding off crime in society, so as to mitigate circumstances of the death penalty.

“I think we have an opportunity to address this situation, and I urge us all, and also call on well meaning Nigerians as well as civil society groups, to join in addressing this situation”, he said.

Also speaking at the event, an analyst, Mr. Jude Igbanoi, urged on the need to explore a more restorative form of justice, aimed at bringing out the good in any convict as opposed to the death penalty.

Mr Igbanoi called for the adoption of an unofficial moratorium, which will first serve as a test avenue, before the abolition of the death penalty.

“My plea to civil society, is to go back and have an unofficial moratorium in place, before we get to the official; when tested successfully, the abolition can then be made complete”, he said.

In his remarks, a constitutional Lawyer, Mr. Nuel Brown, urged that the principle of “audi alteram partem” (hearing both sides), should continually and effectively form the basis for justice delivery in Nigeria.

