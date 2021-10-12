Lawmakers Begin Debate of 2022 Budget Wednesday

By Udora Orizu

Members of the House of Representatives will on Wednesday and Thursday debate the N16.39 trillion, 2022 Budget proposal, which was presented to the parliament last week, by President Muhammadu Buhari.

Announcing the dates for the debate at the plenary on Tuesday, the Speaker of the House, Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila, who said the copies of the budget will be distributed to the lawmakers Tuesday (today) directed interested lawmakers to submit their names to the House Clerk, Ben Akubueze.

Gbajabiamila also said that the timetable for the budget defence with ministries, departments and agencies (MDAs) of the federal government will be released Wednesday.

He said: “We are going to distribute copies of President Muhammadu Buhari’s letter and budget to lawmakers. Members who are interested in debate on the budget as presented, the merits and demerits and the general principles of the budget as presented by Mr President.

“Please send your names to the clerk. We will be having the debate, two days. Wednesday and Thursday after which we will suspend plenary for work to start on the budget, the budget defence. The timetable will be released to the committees by tomorrow. So if you are interested, send your names to the clerk today. Add the dates you’re interested in contributing. Whether Wednesday or Thursday, write it next to your name.”

