Lagos Gov Shows Compassion, Reduces Traffic Offenders’ Fines

Emmanuel Olorunda-Otaru

The Governor of Lagos State, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has tempered justice with mercy, and reduced the traffic offenders’ outrageous fines. He promised that “For example, if the fine was N70,000, it will be reduced to about N20,00”.

Sanwo-Olu, who visited the impounded vehicles depot at Alausa, on Wednesday, in company with the Lagos State Taskforce Chairman, Mr. Shola Jejeloye, and other government officials, was moved with compassion, when he saw many impounded vehicles, and the tearful and sorrowful faces of some of their owners/drivers milling around helplessly.

He drew near the crowed and addressed them, asking, “Do you agree that you have violated the traffic laws of Lagos State, and the laws must be obeyed? They answered, “yes we agree, please forgive us”.

Sanwo-Olu then promised to reduce the fines to an affordable level, and use it to serve as a warning to people violating the Lagos traffic laws.

The governor warned offenders not to bribe any Taskforce officials again, but pay any fines to government coffers directly. He said that in the next few days, people should watch out for the official information on the modality of paying the fines to government’s coffers directly

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

