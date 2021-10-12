Former Council Boss Joins Lagos APC Chairmanship Race

By Segun James

Former Mushin Local Government Area chairman, Mrs. Beatrice Tugbobo has indicated her desire to contest for the Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Lagos.

The APC state congresses holds next Saturday.

Tugbobo who called for a change in the party, said she was prepared to be the change.

A frontline politician in the state, Tugbobo, a grassroots politician and a community leader with vast experience, assured party members that she would turn around the fortune of the party if elected chairman.

According to her, “I am bringing my wealth of expertise, experience, contacts and motherly touch to further advance the political fortunes and causes of the Lagos State Chapter of our great party the APC, without leaving any member behind.”

Widely regarded as a bridge builder, Tugbobo assured party faithfuls to change the, “status quo” by ensuring that everyone was carried along in the process of the party’s business and processes.

Tugbobo stressed that the party needs a leader at the state level who is in touch with the people, adding that Lagosians are anxious to elect people with vision and purpose who would steer the party to greater heights and ensure that the younger generation will have something to look up to.

Tugbobo said represents the new generation of leaders.

The APC state congresses would take place across the nation on Saturday 16th October, 2021.

