Crisis Rocks Kano Council of Ulama over Removal of Leader

Ibrahim Shuaibu in Kano

The Kano Islamic Clerics have impeached the leader of the state Council of Ulama, Sheikh Ibrahim Khalil. However, some of the clerics present during the announcement expressed dissatisfaction over the process. Addressing journalists yesterday, in Kano, a coalition of the various Muslim sects in Kano that include: Izala, Tijjaniyya and Kadiriyya, led by Ustaz Saifullah Adam Assudani, said that the chairman of the State Council of Ulamawas impeached for being political in running the affairs of the council.

The coalition also announced the appointment of Professor Saleh Pakistan, who is also the chairman of Kano Pilgrims Welfare Commission as the new chairman of the council.

Some of the reasons they give for impeaching the leader include, “turning the council into a political platform by engaging in faceoff with every government that comes into power that include former governors Malam Ibrahim Shekarau, Rabiu Kwankwaso and of recent, Dr Abdullahi Ganduje.

“His reasons in all the cases were that they disallowed him to contest political offices in his position as a cleric, a situation that has led to the council not benefiting from the government and the government losing the elderly advises of the council.

“Lack of fairness to all the religious groups in the state who do not have any stake in the council, that include Tijjaniyya, Qadiriyya, Izala and other clerics from religious sects not mentioned here.Members are complaining of being kept aside without knowledge of what is happening in the council” the Ulama stated among others.

Responding to the announcement, an Islamic cleric from the Tijaniyya sect in Kiru Local Government, Sheikh Sulaiman Bello Kiru, decried the removal of the council’s leader saying it is not fair and has political reasons.

“We are not part of this decision and it looks more political. We were only called upon you come and attend the press conference from where we heard the announcement that Sheikh Khalil has been impeached. We were not consulted and are not aware of anything. The body has no constitution, no tenure for the leadership and is being politicised,” he stated.

Meanwhile there has not been any response from the impeached leaders while the Ulama appear to be split.

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

