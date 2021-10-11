Zulum Receives Women, Children Who Escaped from Boko Haram

Gov. Babagana Zulum of Borno on Monday received six women and nine children who escaped from the bondage of Boko Haram terrorists.

Presenting the women and children to the governor in Maiduguri, the Commissioner of Women Affairs, Hajiya Zuwaira Gambo, said they were abducted in Borno and Adamawa.

They, however, escaped from the terrorists in Buni-Yadi axis from where they trekked for six days to reach Damboa town in Borno.

According to Gambo, three women comprising Maryam Ishaya with one child, Rachel Simon with two children and Esther Ayuba with two children were abducted in Takulasha Village of Chibok LGA of Borno on Oct. 3, 2020.

Gambo said that the remaining three women comprising Alheri Ezekiel with two children, Victoria Andrew, and Victoria James with two children of Cofure Village of Hong LGA of Adamawa were abducted on May 5, 2021.

Zulum said government was doing everything possible to speedily rehabilitate and reintegrate all Boko Haram victims into the society.

“I am very happy to receive you, my daughters, after you fell prey to Boko Haram terrorists. We thank God Almighty for rescuing and protecting you from the hands of the terrorists.

Receiving the victims, Zulum said government would support and reintegrate them.

He expressed gratitude to God for the development and urged for sustain effort and prayers for a lasting solution to the insurgency and other security challenges facing the nation. (NAN)

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

