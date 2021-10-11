SERAP Urges Buhari to Cut N26bn Presidency Budget for Medical Centre, Travels

Udora Orizu in Abuja

The Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP) has urged President Muhammadu Buhari to cut the N26 billion presidency budget for the construction of the presidential wing State House medical centre, local and foreign travels, meals and sitting allowance, and use some of the savings to address the growing level of deficit, as well as improve public healthcare facilities across the country.

In the letter dated October 9, 2021, and signed by its Deputy Director, Kolawole Oluwadare, SERAP also urged Buhari to send to the National Assembly a fresh supplementary Appropriation Bill, which reflects the reduced proposed spending for its approval.

The group said many Nigerians would find it unfair and unjust that the government is spending so much money on many of these items in the middle of a public borrowing crisis.

It opined that the government would continue to borrow to fund the country’s budget until there is a substantial cut to the cost of governance.

The letter read in part: “SERAP also urges you to publish details of spending on construction and repairs of the presidential wing of the medical centre and office furniture and fittings since May 29, 2015. The proposed spending figures highlight the lack of political will to cut the cost of governance, starting from the presidency. This spending is unsustainable, and would take away critical funding to provide access to quality healthcare and education.

“This would leave the poorest and most vulnerable people without access to these essential public goods and services, and burden the next generation.

“According to our information, for the Office of the President, you recently proposed in the 2022 Appropriation Bill to spend N24,835,805,231 for the construction of the presidential wing at the State House medical centre, local and foreign travels, meals and refreshments. The recommended measures would also ensure that your government is spending the country’s maximum available resources to respect, protect, promote and fulfil the rights to basic needs of the poor and marginalised groups in the country.”

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

