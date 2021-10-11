NGO Harps on Diversification of Economy, Advocates Agric Schemes in Rivers

By Blessing Ibunge

A Rivers State-based non-governmental organization(NGO), Ogoni Liberation Initiative (OLI), has advocated for agricultural schemes in all the local government areas of the state.

The group noted the importance of diversifying from the crude oil economy to agriculture, a means it stated that it’s to promote human and environmental development.

The Chief Executive Officer of OLI, Dr. Douglas Fabeke, made the assertion yesterday during a one-day economic empowerment summit organised by the group for Rivers people in Port Harcourt, the state capital.

Fabeke stressed that economic diversification is a fundamental component of economic development in which a country moves to a more diverse production and trade structure.

He stated that the absence of economic diversification is frequently associated with vulnerability to unemployment, insecurity, drop in Gross Domestic Product (GDP) and over reliance on foreign aid through borrowing, adding that to achieve a robust economic diversification and growth requires that policy attention be given to major sectors such as education, agriculture, oil and gas, environment, entrepreneurship, ICT, security, health and housing.

He commended the state Governor, Nyesom Wike, for his ‘impactful agricultural projects in the state’, adding that the agricultural scheme will increase production and foods availability in the state and Niger Delta region at large.

According to Fabeke, “Agriculture is the mainstay of the economy of many nations of the world. Before 1960, when Nigeria had its independence, agriculture was the mainstay of its economy and formed a greater proportion of its foreign exchange. The discovery of crude oil in the 60’s then shifted government’s attention away from agriculture to oil and gas.

“The discovery of crude oil with its attendant high revenue which came in billions of dollars made the government to neglect the agriculture sector and left it unattended. This led to the shortage of food items as virtually 60 percent of Nigeria’s basic need (food) are imported at high exchange rate and at the detriment of Nigerians.

“Government policies no longer support agriculture as everybody’s attention has shifted to the Niger Delta region for oil and gas exploration. “We commend the effort of the Rivers State Government in building the cassava plant in Oyigbo Local Government Area of Rivers State, as that will create more job opportunities for our teeming unemployed youths.

“We, however, advocate that agricultural schemes be introduced in all the local government areas of the state so as to increase production and food availability. The neglected school to land scheme should be revived. Agricultural schemes and practice should be introduced to all the secondary and tertiary institutions of learning so as to impact our students with the necessary skills required for any kind of agricultural business.”

Meanwhile, Fabeke revealed that the objective of the summit was centered on addressing the various ways of revitalising and revamping the economic activities in the areas of education, agriculture, oil and gas, environment, entrepreneurship, ICT, security, health and housing.

