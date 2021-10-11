Mastercard, KAP to Train 300,000 Young Nigerians in Film, Television, Motion Production

Dike Onwuamaeze

The Mastercard Foundation, in collaboration with KAP Film and Television Academy, will train 300,000 Nigerian young people in film, television, and motion picture production over the next three years.

The Mastercard who disclosed this in a statement made available to THISDAY said 50 per cent of the participants would be made up of women in order to ensure strong female participation.

“The training would include The Masterclass Series, which is a virtual series of 20 episodes that would provide e-learning to aspiring filmmakers, covering several aspects of filmmaking from directing, cinematography, and the business of film using the acclaimed movie, ‘The Figurine’, as a case study. The virtual series of the Figurine would be free to watch on KAPtv’s YouTube channel.

“The programme would also include two levels of certifications from professional institutions in the areas of screenwriting, sound, editing, directing, cinematography and production design, among others as well as practical hands-on training.

“It would also link participants to employment or gig entrepreneurship activities, not only in the film industry via placements and internships, but in related sub-sectors such as fashion, make-up, music scores, editing, and script writing, “the statement reads.

Mastercard added that applications would be received from prospective participants between 18 and 35 years while selection would be based on a one-minute video pitch to assess the level of skill, passion, and socio-economic status of each applicant.

“The Mastercard Foundation, and its Young Africa Works program in Nigeria, would offer young people from less privileged backgrounds that enrolled in the programme free tuition and the tools required for digital learning and smartphone devices.

The Nigeria Country Head at the Mastercard Foundation, Chidinma Lawanson, said: “The Nigerian film industry (Nollywood) produces approximately 20,000 films annually and generates estimated revenues of up to US$600 million. It is the largest film industry in Africa and the third largest globally, after Hollywood and Bollywood”

Similarly, The Chief Executive Officer and Founder of KAP Academy, Mr. Kunle Afolayan, who is also the producer of “The Figurine,” said that the academy would leverage on smartphone technology for the training that would be conducted through a learning app.

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

