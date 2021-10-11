Jimez Petroleum Boss Bags Honorary Doctorate Degree

James Emejo in Abuja

The Managing Director/Chief Executive, Jimez Petroleum Resources, Hon. Jim Chimezie Okolo has been conferred with an honorary doctorate degree by the Freedom University and Theological Seminary, Pottstown, United States of America.

Okolo was recognised for his immense contributions in Humanitarian Services at the institution’s 16th Student Graduation/Honorary Awards ceremony, held over the weekend in Abuja.

In chat with THISDAY, an obviously excited Okolo, who holds the traditional title of Ezeugo 1 of Okwe Kingdom, Nike Autonomous Community, expressed gratitude to God and the university for the recognition.

He was particularly honoured for his passion towards the upliftment and empowerment of youths, women and the aged in the society.

The former member of the House of Representatives and Senatorial aspirant for the Anambra Central Senatorial seat said the award would further spur him to deepen his humanitarian interventions in the country and the world at large.

He said,”I will do my best in human development, youths and women. My targets are the women, youths and the aged.

“I will see how I can develop and make their lives better and be a blessing to humanity and I feel very delighted, I feel very elated and it is an extraordinary day.”

He said,”I was nominated for this because of my service to humanity over the years.

“So I want to advise everyone to do well in improving and developing humankind.”

According to the institution’s citation for the honorary doctorate award, the selection process was subjected to rigorous academic and professional screening, with emphasis on diligence, commitment, discipline, interest, inter-personal relationship skills, effective communication ability, knowledge of subject matter, honesty, trust, ICT literacy and other related technological resources, which were helpful in transferring knowledge for the benefit of the society.

Some associates of the energy guru at the colourful ceremony described Okolo as one with exemplary leadership qualities which had impacted remarkably on human capital development.

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

