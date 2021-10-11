At Ndubuisi Kanu’s Night of Tributes, Clamour for Igbo Presidency Reechoes

*‘South West has been adequately compensated’

* Onu, Ihejirika, Nwekeaku pay homage to deceased elder statesman

Kingsley Nwezeh in Abuja

The clamour for Igbo Presidency was rekindled at the weekend as the Minister of Science, Technology and Innovation, Mr. Ogbonnaya Onu, former Chief of Army Staff, Lt. Gen. Azubuike Ihejirika, and Secretary, Igbo Elders Council, Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Prof. Charles Nwekeaku, among others, paid glowing tributes to the late former military governor of Imo and Lagos States, Rear Admiral Ndubisi Kanu.

Speaking at a night of tributes organised by the Pan-Igbo Movement Initiative in Abuja, Nwekeaku said the ideals that Kanu held dearly, notably, justice and fairness should guide the 2023 general election to ensure the emergence of an Igbo president.

“He was a detribalised Nigerian. As an Igboman, when his colleagues in the Armed Forces Ruling Council annulled the June 12 election, believed to have been won by MKO Abiola, a Yorubaman, he staked his neck. He joined NADECO and fought for the restoration of that mandate.

“By 1999, when the Southwest was allowed to feature two candidates in the two major political parties, that was the restoration of that mandate. That was when Olu Falae and Oluesgun Obasanjo contested. “So, whether head or tail, the Southwest was adequately compensated.

“Since we are assembled here today and we have praised him for all he has done, what lessons are we taking. It should be how we move further the frontiers of the struggle, the legacies he left behind: justice, equity, fairness. We in Ohaneze, in Igbo Elders Consultative Forum, we have been saying without mincing words that come 2023, the ideals of Kanu and the likes of him must be reinstated that it should be our turn and in whatever party any person in that is the same thing”, he said.

Former army chief, Lt.Gen Azubuike Ihejirika (rtd) said the late Rear Admiral Kanu worked for a nation, where fairness and justice prevailed. He described Kanu as an exemplary community leader, statesman, outstanding military professional, a highly principled gentleman and epitome of good governance, a true Nigerian and a lover of peace and humanity.

He said the deceased was a father of modern Imo and Lagos States, as the feats he accomplished as governor in the two states in just two years were stunning, taking into account that he was just in his early 30s.

“Admiral Kanu was like a mighty elephant and is therefore difficult to describe completely but there are certain common things I want to say. He had the capacity to rigidly hold to a stand based on principles. Once he is convinced that he is right.

“We also know that while a member of NADECO, he remained there even when his compatriots and co-founders of that organisation had to leave. He was a very strict officer, who believed in merit and abhorred lobbying in all ramifications. He encouraged us as young officers to develop self-confidence and the tenacity to withstand obstacles thrown to us at any point by the system,” he said.

The former army chief recalled that, “he went to Lagos when Third Mainland Bridge had not been constructed and he introduced what they called even and odd numbers and eventually introduced the first meter for parking of vehicles, a very modern innovation at the time.

“He rendered selfless service at every appointment he held while in the military or in government service and in every position he occupied – always putting the community, state and the nation first.

“Rear Admiral Kanu was a completely detribalised Nigerian, who looked forward to a nation, where fairness, justice prevailed. Until his death, he maintained his friendship across ethnic and religious divides and remained loyal to his friends in all the geopolitical zones”.

Paying tribute to the departed former military governor and NADECO chieftain, Minister of Science, Technology and Innovation, Mr. Ogbonnaya Onu, said Kanu was a distinguished Nigerian.

“Late Admiral Kanu was a great Nigerian, who did great things for our dear nation. This is a man whom God showed special blessings. He gave him intellect. He was a very intelligent man. All through his academic career before and during his time in the armed forces.

“He was always distinguished. He always displayed that extraordinary intelligence. But what is special about him is that most many intelligent people very often are seen to be arrogant. But late Admiral Kanu was so humble.

“Our nation at independence, the whole world said, yes, Nigeria was going to be one of the greatest nations on earth. It will still be. We will be by the grace of God. But there are certain values that made our fathers very great and those values are no more taken as seriously as they were in the past.

“Admiral Kanu represented those good values. The value of honesty, the value of hard work, the value of principle, and the value of making sure that whenever you see your fellow human being, you will recognise the image of almighty God in that person and show love for him or her,” he said.

The minister said Kanu contributed immensely to the growth of his community, Ndi Igbo and Nigeria.

“My joy is that while he was with us here, he lived a very good life. He showed that he meant so much for country. Imagine the age at which he was Governor of old Imo and Lagos States and look at the performance. Look at his contributions to his community, to Ndi Igbo, to Nigeria and wherever he has gone to whether India, United States. As a military officer, he left behind very wonderful memories. We know that the almighty God has received his soul. That he will rest in perfect peace Amen!”, he said.

