Akpabio, Saraki, Others Make Case for Effective Nigeria’s Water Bodies Utilization

Oluchi Chibuzor

The Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Godswill Akpabio, and her counterpart, Minister of State for Transportation Mrs. Gbemisola Saraki have stressed the need for Nigeria to take full economic advantage of its water bodies across several states has been stressed by the

They made the call at the 3rd Annual symposium of African Marine Environment Sustainability Initiative (AFMESI), held in Lagos.

However, to achieve this, maritime stakeholders believe a solid knowledge of the maritime sphere is important for the coordination of activities among different government agencies, regional and international actors.

Speaking at the event with the theme, “African Blue Economy Which Way To Go?,” Akpabio said that despite the potential benefits and opportunities associated with the aquatic resources, the resources of the oceans and inland waters are under serious threats due largely to neglect as well as climate change and extreme weather.

The Minister represented by the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Niger Delta Affairs, Dr. Babayo Ardo, also said the impact of pollution arising from overexploitation, exploration and exploitation can hinder their overall benefit.

Akpabio, informed that the theme for the symposium was to challenge Member States of the AU of their various roles and contributions to the development of the blue economy which is projected to generate about $296 billion with 49 million jobs.

According to him, by 2030, the figures would be $405 billion with 57 million jobs while by 2063 estimates put it at $576 billion of value created and 78 million of jobs.

“The blue economy initiative is on the front burner as a result of its huge gains in the area of job creation and socio economic development. The ministry will initiate the move to drive the process and work towards the development of Bio Economy strategic framework for the Niger Delta Region,” he stated.

He added, “Therefore Nigeria must take urgent advantage of the growing need to harness and utilize all the resources of the oceans, seas, rivers and lakes for the socio economic development of the country.”

On her part, Saraki noted that the theme of the symposium was coming at the critical moment when the continent is at a crossroads on the urgent need to level-up at the international stage on best trends and practices to beneficially adopt the emerging and lucrative economy, while keeping her oceans, seas and the entire marine ecosystem safe, healthy and sustainable.

Saraki who was represented by a Deputy Director at the Ministry of Transportation, Ofie Adams said the blue economy is relevant to all countries and can be applied on various scales from local, national to global levels.

She explained that countries of the African continent, including Nigeria, are not only integral part of the entire world marine ecosystem, but surely an important component.

Earlier, while delivering her speech President AFMESI, Dr. Felicia Mogo stated that AFMESI symposium provides platforms for reevaluating the marine environment of Africa both in terms of potential and stressors, adding that AFMESI is trying to recommend best strategies to exploration for this resources for the benefit of mankind and preservation of the environment itself.

“So, while doing this we also try to see who to write all the resolutions and the appropriate implementations tools to the benefits of coastal boundaries and their landlocked neighbours across Africa, thereby pointing at growth that not just consider only economic benefits but that starts on social accountability and ensure inclusiveness in calculating Gross Domestic Product (GDP),” she said.

