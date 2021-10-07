UEFA Nations League: Spain Edge Italy to Book Final Ticket

Spain have booked a place in the final of the UEFA Nations League after defeating reigning Euro 2020 champions, Italy 2-1 in the semi final at the San Siro Stadium on Wednesday night.

It was a perfect revenge for Spain after losing to the Azzurris in Euro semis via penalty.

Spain took the lead on 17 minutes when Mikel Oyarzabal’s magnificent early cross found Torres peeling off the back of his man to steer home via the far post.

However, Leonardo Bonucci was in trouble himself soon after having already been needlessly booked for dissent, he led with an elbow in an aerial dual with Sergio Busquets and was shown a second yellow.

Roberto Mancini opted against making an immediate change to restore his backline to the full compliment, instead trying to get through to half-time, and paid the price as Oyarzabal and Torres combined again in stoppage time, the latter heading in from a lovely, cushioned cross.

Spain looked set to cruise home against the ten men they were undone from their own corner, Federico Chiesa running clear from halfway before squaring to leave Pellegrini a tap-in and set up a nervy finish.

