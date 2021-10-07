SEPLAT JV Deepens Healthcare in Edo, Delta Communities

Shalom Uzochukwu

Seplat Energy Plc, operators of the Nigerian Petroleum Development Company (NPDC)/SEPLAT joint venture has kicked off the 9th edition of its annual Eye Can See Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) programme with a major activation at the Oba of Benin’s palace.

A statement signed and made available to THISDAY by the Manager, Corporate Communications, External Affairs and Sustainability, Seplat Energy Plc, Stanley Opara, said the programme witnessed a large turnout of people from within and outside of Benin City who showed up to have their eyes checked, obtain prescription glasses, “or get operated upon to remove visual impairing cataracts.”

The statement also noted that the programme would be deployed in different centres across Delta and Edo States, adding that thousand of Nigerians would be screened for eye ailments, surgeries performed, and eye glasses dispensed.

The statement also noted that the flag off of the programme was done alongside the chiefs led by the Eribo of Benin Kingdom, who represented the Oba of Benin Chief John Oviesoge.

The event was also graced by key government officials, traditional rulers, NPDC representatives, and the media, amongst other dignitaries.

In her remarks, the Director, External Affairs and Sustainability, Seplat Energy, Dr. Chioma Nwachuku, revealed that ensuring sustainability of the communities where Seplat operates remains top in the agenda of the company particularly the health and well-being of their people.

Nwachuku said: “We are committed to partnering with our host communities with the view to touching lives. The Eye Can See programme has been on since 2012, and every year, the company brings a dedicated team of medics to ensure it makes the right and needed impacts. Our focus on the good health and well-being of our people is unwavering, and this is in line with Sustainability Development Goal (SDG) 3 to ensure healthy lives and promote wellbeing of all at all ages. Seplat has, through the programme, impacted 80,194 persons; dispensed 35,755 reading glasses, and performed 3,456 cataract and related surgeries.”

In his remarks, the Oba of Benin, who was represented by the Eribo of Benin Kingdom, Chief Oviesoge lauded Seplat for supporting and enhancing the physical and mental wellbeing of members of its host communities and pledged his kingdom’s support to the Company and its activities.

He commended the Company’s resolve to continue to invest in its areas of operation, saying the move had helped to boost the fortunes of the areas.

The statement hinted that the Eye Can See programme is in addition to other yearly social programmes deployed by Seplat in her areas of operation.

