Oyanbo’s Foundation Gives Lifeline To Abaji Community

She4She, a non-governmental organization has given hope to less privileged young children returning to school in Abaji, a community on the outskirts of the Federal Capital Territory.

She 4 She Initiative (SSI) is a women and girl child empowerment foundation, headquartered in Abuja Nigeria, with operations in Bayelsa State and across Nigeria.

Its objective is to give women and the girl child an opportunity to build a career and create value for the society.

In the same vein, food items and various medical services were also shared to the adult population.

The ceremony took place at he Abaji Town Hall.

As part of the package to primary school pupils, she4She gave hundreds of school bags that came with water bottles and writing materials. The initiative was aimed at encouraging pupils to go back to school as schools are reopening. That was followed by Items 7 For 7 gift exercise, which included food stuff for hundreds of families.

Medical services included care for pregnant women, dental care, malaria test and treatment, care for people suffering from hypertension, diabetes and people suffering from various infections.

Speaking about the programme, the founder and chief executive officer of She4She, Barrister Oyanbo Peace Owei said successful outings as was experienced in Abaji gives her particular joy. She said she has had the passion to give a helping hand to the needy in society, and had been involved in philanthropic activities since her days in the university.

Oyanbo derives joy from helping humanity from the age of 20, and had been doing this since she got a real job where she had to support women and children in need.

She stated that on May 20, 2021 she succeeded in registering She4She as a non-governmental organization after more than ten years of practicing philanthropy.

As to how she funds She4She, she said she speaks with well-meaning individuals and organisations in Nigeria to partner with in reaching out to the vulnerable, especially women and the girl child. She said so far her NGO has had programmes such as sensitizing women on the need for breast-feeding and safe delivery. She also said She4She has done some work on personal development training, food outreach, where they give a minimum of seven items packaged to feed households, and have recently added the Back To School Programme where they distribute school bags and writing materials for pupils in Nigeria.

She said the NGO has the ambition of reaching out in different ways to 3,000 Nigerians before the end of 2021. Owei added that She4She is developing and will reel out its short, medium and long-term plan soon.

She stressed that She4She plans to go out to as many states as possible so that as many can have a feel of the outreach.

Owei said the federal government is doing much at helping the vulnerable, but cautioned that the government needs to be more strategic at helping people. She added that government programme should be more structured for maximum impact.

Earlier, the chief Imam of Abaji disclosed that he was happy that She4She had identified Abaji for such assistance and prayed that God grants the organisers the strength and courage to do more.

Also, the Chairman of Abaji said he was grateful to She4She for making out the time and resources to support the people of Abaji with food items and health services.

