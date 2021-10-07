NCAT Commends El-Rufai for Reclaimed Land

By John Shiklam

The Nigerian College of Aviation Technology (NCAT), Zaria, has commended the Kaduna State Government for assisting in reclaiming its encroached land, which was encroached for more than two decades.

The Kaduna State Urban Planning and Development Agency (KASUPDA) had on Sunday demolished about 200 houses at Graceland Zaria, rendering many families homeless.

The NCAT and the community had been having a legal battle over the land surrounding the college.

Some of the affected people claimed that a Kaduna High Court decided the matter in their favour, insisting that the NCAT never appealed the judgment of the court.

The Spokesman of the NCAT, Balarabe Mohammad, in a statement yesterday in Kaduna, expressed “profound gratitude to His Excellency, the Executive Governor of Kaduna State, Mr. Nasir El-Rufai, the Kaduna State Commissioner of Police and all the security agencies that contributed in one way or the other in ensuring the recovery of our encroached land.’’

The statement disclosed that 160 houses were affected after the exercise, stressing that the recovery “will go a long way in proving our determination to being the best in providing aviation training, as this will create a better atmosphere for training.’’

Mohammed said the International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO) has upgraded the NCAT to a regional training centre of excellence and planned to expand its runway to accommodate bigger aircraft.

According to him, the upgraded aviation training institution would be used for training and commercial purposes, “which will in turn provide job opportunities to the aviation industry and the nation at large.’’

“This will improve safety to the neighboring community and also help the college in securing its premises against external security threats,’’ the statement said.

Some of those whose homes were demolished have vowed to challenge the demolition in court.

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

