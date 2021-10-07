Etebo Delighted with Successful Surgery

Injured Super Eagles midfielder, Oghenekaro Etebo, has undergone a successful surgery for his ruptured thigh muscle.

The Stoke City star who is on loan to Watford injured the thigh muscle in a Premiership game.

And after a successful surgery on Tuesday, Etebo, with a picture on his hospital bed, wrote on his Instagram page: “Had a successful surgery yesterday and thanks to everyone for the love message. See you soon.”

Following the injury to Etebo, Watford had revealed he could be out of action for the remainder of 2021.

He has made six appearances in the Premier League this season for Watford that also parade two other Nigerian internationals William Troost-Ekong and Emmanuel Dennis.

His last outing for the Super Eagles was in the 2-0 home win against Liberia, in September.

