Buhari: Nigeria’s Debt Still at Sustainable Level

By Adedayo Akinwale

Presidnet Muhammadu Buhari has said that Nigerians were right to be concerned about the decision of the federal government to seek additional loan to fund 2022 budget estimates, but insisted that the debt level of the federal government was still at sustainable limit.

The President disclosed this Thursday while presenting the 2022 budget estimates to the joint session of the National Assembly.

He said the new loans were meant to complete ongoing critical infrastructure projects across the country.

Derails later…

