Oyo Kidnap: Makinde Meets Families of Abducted Pupils, Teachers, Assures Safe Return

•Principal’s husband breaks down in tears

Kemi Olaitan in Ibadan

Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State has assured the families of pupils and teachers abducted in communities around Oriire Local Government Area that his administration will do everything possible within the ambit of the law to secure their safe release.

The governor gave the assurance yesterday during a visit to Ahoro-Esiele community, where he met with affected families, community leaders, and residents at the open field of L.A. Basic School.

The visit came amid growing anxiety over the abduction of primary school pupils and their teachers.

Addressing the gathering, the governor said the state government shared the pain and concerns of the families and remained fully committed to ensuring the victims’ safe return.

“I understand the pain and anxiety that many of you are experiencing at this moment. As your government, we share your concerns, and we are fully committed to securing the safe return of our children and their teachers,” he said.

Makinde explained that security agencies and law enforcement commanders had been working tirelessly since the incident occurred, with continuous reviews of rescue strategies to achieve the best possible outcome.

He disclosed that he and security chiefs had been holding regular meetings, sometimes late into the night, to coordinate efforts aimed at rescuing the victims.

“Please believe in me. I have not been sleeping well myself. Together with the service commanders, we meet twice every day, one in the morning and one at night, sometimes until 10 or 11 p.m.,” he said.

The governor stressed that the abductors were dangerous and unpredictable, making it impossible to disclose certain operational details to the public.

He noted that while some people might feel authorities were not doing enough, security agencies were carefully managing the situation to avoid putting innocent lives at risk.

“The people we are dealing with are dangerous and unpredictable. Because this is an ongoing security operation, there are certain details I cannot disclose. However, I want to assure you that every available resource is being deployed to secure the release of the victims,” he stated.

Makinde also urged residents and Nigerians not to politicise the incident or engage in blame games involving the state, federal, or local governments.

According to him, the priority should be the safe rescue of the abducted children and teachers.

“This is not the time to trade blame between the state government, the federal government, local governments, or any other institution. This is a time for unity. Let us come together with one purpose: to rescue our children and their teachers safely,” he said.

Describing the incident as unusual, the governor noted that cases involving the abduction of nursery primary school pupils was strange in Nigeria.

“There is nowhere in Nigeria where we have seen this sort of situation where nursery primary school students are kidnapped. If it were secondary school students, we have heard that before, but to abduct nursery primary school students is strange,” he added.

While acknowledging the various suggestions and opinions he had received on how to handle the crisis, Makinde emphasised that caution and responsibility must guide every decision taken by the authorities.

“I understand that many people have different opinions about what should be done. Many have offered advice and suggestions, and we appreciate the concern. However, we must act responsibly and carefully to avoid putting innocent lives at greater risk,” he said.

He reassured the families that the government would continue to explore every available option to secure the release of the abductees and called on residents to remain calm and support ongoing efforts by security agencies.

“By the grace of God, we will bring our children and their teachers home safely. Please remain calm, continue to support the efforts of the authorities, and keep the victims and their families in your prayers,” he said.

Several relatives of the abducted victims appealed to the governor not to relent in the rescue efforts.

Prof. Wole Alamu, husband of the abducted school principal and Dean of Renewable Natural Resources at Ladoke Akintola University of Technology (LAUTECH), Iseyin Campus, broke down in tears while appealing to Governor Makinde, to intensify efforts to secure the release of his wife and other kidnapped victims in the state.

Prof. Alamu pleaded passionately with the governor to ensure that rescue operations were not abandoned or delayed.

Visibly distressed, he said the captivity of his wife had become deeply painful, especially with reports that abductees were being forced to appear in distress videos circulating online.

“My wife is the one being used to make the videos that are being circulated. It is very disheartening and depressing,” he said in Yoruba, breaking down in tears.

He also commended the governor’s efforts but urged him not to relent in the rescue mission, pleading that all abducted persons be brought home safely.

Another resident, Mrs. Funmilayo Ojo, revealed that four of her grandchildren and her son’s wife were among those abducted, while other community members described the incident as the first of its kind in the area.