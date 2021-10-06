Residents Flee as Bandits Kill 10 in Fresh Attack on Katsina Community

By Francis Sardauna

Residents of Yasore Community in Batsari Local Government Area of Katsina State are relocating to Batsari town and other safer communities following the killing of 10 people in the community by suspected bandits.

It was learnt that the bandits numbering over 30 from their hideouts in the dreaded Barnin Gwari forest in Kaduna State, stormed the community and other neighbouring communities on motorcycles.

The marauding bandits who invaded the community on Tuesday at about 6:30pm, also left 11 other residents with varying degree of injuries and razed down many houses as well as shops in the community.

A resident of the area, Abubakar Jamilu, told THISDAY on Wednesday that the bandits on arriving the community, started shooting sporadically where they massacred the 10 people who were observing Magrib prayers on the spot.

He said while the military and police offensive against the armed bandits may be successful in other villages and communities, the impact has not been felt in the farming communities in Batsari axis.

He said: “Yesterday (Tuesday) about 30 bandits riding on motorcycles attacked Yasore community where they killed 10 people and injured 11 other people, including children.

“All the dead bodies have been buried this morning (Wednesday) while those who sustained injuries are receiving treatment at Batsari General Hospital”

He added that many residents of the community who survived the deadly invasion had fled into Batsari, the headquarters of Batsari Local Government, for safety.

The State Police Public Relations Officer, Gambo Isah, who confirmed the incident to journalists, said the 10 victims were killed by the outlawed Yan’sakai (Volunteers).

“The bandits were on reprisal. 10 people were killed while 11 others were injured. Recently, members of Yan’sakai have been going round the community killing the Fulani people and the bandits went there on a revenge mission”.

Isah, a superintendent of police added that: “Any member of Yan’sakai caught henceforth would be treated as bandits. Yan’sakai remained outlaw in the state”.

