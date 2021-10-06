HiFL 2021: Super Four Finals Set for Yaba Tech Sports Complex

Desert Warriors from the University of Maiduguri and AAUA Luminaries from the Adekunle Ajasin University Akungba, Ondo State will size up themselves to decide the winner of the 2021 Higher Institutions Football League (HiFL) at the Yaba College of Technology Sports Complex on Saturday, October 9.

The Super Four games which is the grand finale of HiFL, an annual collegiate football league will also have the FUTMinna Transformers from the Federal University of Technology Minna, Niger State and the UNN Lions from the University of Nigeria Nsukka battle for the third placed prize.

This year’s final presents a contrasting fortune for the two finalists regarding their goal-scoring prowess.

UNIMAID Desert Warriors heads into the finals as the highest-scoring team from the Round of 16 with 11 goals while AAUA Luminaries, qualified for the finals having scored only three goals from the knockout stages.

The Akungba boys made history as the first state-owned university to qualify for the Super Four and to play in the final of HiFL since 2018.

The four teams in the 2021 Super Four have scored 24 goals among them from the Round of 16 with Suleiman Saleh of the UNIMAID Desert Warriors as the highest scorer with four goals.

In his reaction, Beiersdorf’s Managing Director, Nigeria, Godwin Harrison said “Nivea Men is happy to witness these fantastic displays from our youths riding on the platform of the Higher Institution Football League.

“The dedication and determination of these players to succeed in their games align with our goal of connecting with Nigerian youths and providing them with platforms to express themselves while they also study.

“As we look forward to the Super Four games, we congratulate the teams that will play in the finals”.

Chief Strategy Officer, PACE Sports, and Entertainment Marketing Limited, Goodness Onyejiaku also mentioned that “our sponsors including StanbicIBTC, Nivea Men, Bold and Minimie have demonstrated corporate responsibility by their association with the HiFL brand to connect and provide opportunities for Nigerian youths to develop their talents even while they study. It can only get better as we all look forward to an interesting final”.

