Greensprings Student Tops SAT, Earns America’s College Board’s Recognition

Uchechukwu Nnaike

For scoring 720/800 in the English Language papers and emerging in the 90th percentile of this year’s SAT exam, Toluwalope Semowo of Greensprings School has been declared a winner in the National African American Recognition Programme.

The declaration was made by the College Board, the organisation that administers standardised entrance exams into colleges and universities in the US.

He stated that the administrative style of the school contributed to her success and emergence as one of the top scorers in all the SAT papers.

“I graduated with the class of 2021, and there is no secret to this academic feat other than my learning experience at Greensprings School. The school’s hostel environment taught me time management and how to structure my studies. All the series of learning techniques helped me while preparing for the SAT and the AP exam for English.”

“Special thanks to my teacher, Mrs. Abiodun Badmus, for making my colleagues and I realise the importance of constant revision to gain understanding, as opposed to cramming a week before the start of our exams,” he added.

In a congratulatory message to Semowo, the CEO of the College Board, David Coleman, said the organisation is proud of his achievement. “We are extremely proud of all you’ve accomplished and to honour you as part of the National African American Recognition Programme. We are hopeful this programme will help you on your path to college. On behalf of the College Board, I celebrate your success and the brightness of all that’s ahead.”

The College Board functions as the Joint Admissions and Matriculations Board (JAMB) for colleges and universities in the United States of America. The National African American Recognition Programme was designed to honour talented African Americans who perform exceptionally in SAT or AP exams. Recipients of this award are eligible for admission on scholarships from top American colleges and universities.

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

