Palton Morgan Signs Contract with BCL, Begins Claren Villas Development

Bennett Oghifo

Palton Morgan – a parent brand of Grenadines Homes and Oceanna has recently signed a contract with Business Contracting Limited (BCL) for the construction of Claren Villas – the most Prestigious Apartments at Ikoyi County.

Located at the exquisite Lugard Avenue, Ikoyi, Lagos, Claren Villa is a unique project and will offer a lifestyle of value and opulence upon completion.

Speaking at the signing event, the Executive Director/Group Chief Operating Officer, Palton Morgan, Nidal Turjman, said that the company is offering a smart and luxurious lifestyle in the real estate sector and has engaged the finest international contractors to build projects that meet global standards and the expectations of the market.

“Claren Villas is a project of Palton Morgan by Grenadines Homes. It is an exclusive project that will complement the lifestyles of those that desire elegance and luxurious living. It is unique by the technology being put in place, the materials used for building and the amenities within the environment, which all match international standards. It is for those who are dissatisfied with conventional homes,” Nidal added.

He further stated that Palton Morgan was very particular about delivering on quality, hence the selection of only the best contractor, not just on financial grounds but also in the technical aspect.

“We are confident in their (BCL) expertise, quality of equipment, and their capacity to deliver on schedule. Our expectations from our contractors are timeous delivery, quality of workmanship, and compliance with Health, Safety and Environment (HSE) ethics”, he concluded.

The Managing Director, Business Contracting Limited (BCL), Roda Fadlallah, expressed delight at the opportunity to work with Palton Morgan on the Claren Villa project and commended the company for its reputable track record:

“Working with the team has been a delightful experience. I worked on the Skyvilla project and I found them of integrity, professional and transparent. I’m inspired by the sheer magnitude of their ideas and their vision,” he said.

Roda added that BCL shares the same ambition with Palton Morgan; “Our objective this year is to deliver the project based on the niche market. We have the right focus and vision in delivering the right project.”

Speaking to Palton Morgan’s unrivaled leadership positioning in its category, Nidal explained further that “Palton Morgan is committed to providing its customers with an international standard luxurious lifestyle. The real estate sector in Africa has experienced an unprecedented shift over the last couple of years and the demand for excellence has become more prevalent. Palton Morgan is however running at the forefront of meeting that demand.

“We are driven by the commitment to meeting global best standards in the best interest of our customers. Our target market goes beyond Nigeria, so we have to be at the top in terms of standards. We work towards perfection in quality and the perfection of the customer experience. Thus, excellence is at the heart of all our projects, by all our subsidiary firms.”

