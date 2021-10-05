Ortom Mourns General Apere

George Okoh in Makurdi

The Benue State Governor, Mr. Samuel Ortom, has commiserated with President Muhammadu Buhari, the Nigerian Army and the Olupako of Share, Oba Haruna Olawale Suleiman, the entire Share community and family over the death of Brigadier-General Dayo Apere, the Commander of Operation Whirl Stroke (OPWS).

Ortom said the death of General Apere, who died on Saturday, October 2, 2021, of an undisclosed ailment is a huge tragedy to Nigeria’s war against terrorism.

He described the death of Apere as a big blow to the army and particularly Benue State who has been contending with Fulani militia, bandits and kidnappers.

Ortom recalled that the contributions of Operation Whirl Stroke under the Command of late Apere was instrumental to the relative peace the Benue State is enjoying now.

The governor said that he is personally pained over the death of the late army general who was a true partner with the Benue State Government’s in the fight against Fulani herdsmen who have invaded the state and sustained attacks on unarmed farming communities in the state, killing and dispossessing them of their farmlands.

He lamented the loss of a fine and dedicated officer at a time that the war against terrorism is growing in the country.

The governor prayed that God Almighty would grant the family the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss of late Brigadier-General Dayo Apere.

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

