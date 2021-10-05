Buhari: Nigeria Poised to Ensure Political, Economic Stability of South Sudan

By Deji Elumoye

President Muhammadu Buhari has expressed the readiness of Nigeria to extend a helping hand to South Sudan towards its political and economic stability.

The president, according to a release issued by his Media Adviser, Femi Adesina, who Tuesday spoke in Addis Ababa, the Ethiopian capital, at a bilateral meeting with President Salva Kiir of South Sudan, assured the country of the full support of Nigeria to all efforts to bring long-term stability and prosperity to the continent.

‘‘Nigeria will contribute its quota as much as possible to the development of South Sudan. Take us into confidence and ask us what we can do,’’ the president told the South Sudanese leader.

Stressing the need for cooperation among developing countries, the Nigerian leader said with investments in education, improved economy, and healthcare, things will surely improve.

On the situation in Guinea and Mali, President Buhari reiterated that African leaders must support efforts geared towards the return of democracy in the countries.

He expressed concern that as long as Libya remained unstable, the proliferation of arms and the problems in the Sahel would continue.

In his remarks, President Kiir, who acknowledged Nigeria’s leadership role in Africa, appreciated the country’s effort in the liberation struggle of South Sudan.

He also commended the First Lady of Nigeria for assisting in the education of many South Sudanese girls in the country.

He said: ‘‘In West Africa, ECOWAS intervenes immediately whenever a country has a problem. That should be adopted in East and Central Africa.”

President Buhari and his South Sudan counterpart, President Kiir, were among several African leaders that attended the inauguration of Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed of Ethiopia for a second five-year term in office on Monday.

