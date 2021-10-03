Naval Chief Explains Siting of Naval Base in Kano

*Says it’s for administrative, operational purposes

Kingsley Nwezeh in Abuja

The Chief of Naval Staff (CNS), Vice Admiral Awwal Gambo, has explained that the establishment of the Naval Logistics College in Kano is for administrative and operational reasons.

The CNS spoke at the second edition of the “Open Ear Dialogue” with the Chief of Defence Staff, Gen. Lucky Irabor, service chiefs, and senior editors/media executives of various media establishments in the country.

Gambo, who was represented by the Chief of Training and Operations, Rear Admiral Abraham Adaji, said the logistics college was established alongside two other bases at Oguta in Imo State and Lekki in Lagos State that will perform maritime duties.

“What the Navy established in Kano is a logistics college. This has thrown up reactions but has also allowed us to shed light on our establishments across the nation and some of the programmes we have as far as developing capacity is concerned,” he said.

The naval chief said the college was a breakout from the Finance and Logistics College located in Owerrinta, Abia State

He said due to the growth and development, it was considered that the colleges should be separated, and “the logistics college is now moved to Kano.”

He said: “It was just a coincidence that the CNS is from Kano. Nation building is also the responsibility and role of the Nigerian Navy. Serving in the Navy are Nigerians from 36 states of the country.

“The Naval base in Kano was established purely for administrative and operational reasons. It is to give vent for proper development of the two colleges, the base will also offer support to naval operations in the North, the operations in the North are currently being supported farther such as Lokoja, Abuja, Lagos but with this base, operations in the North-west, North-central will greatly be enhanced”.

He said the finance college, therefore, remains in Owerrinta.

Explaining further the service’s presence in the North, he said the Navy had a provost training college in Makurdi, adding that the Navy was involved in anti-terrorism operations across the North alongside other security agencies.

He said the service would also be establishing a forward operating base at the Oguta Lake because of increasing activities of IPOB/ESN as well as sabotage of the country’s oil and gas facilities.

He added that another base is being established at the Lekki axis to protect economic investments critical to the nation’s economy.

“Significantly, the Dangote Refinery is coming on stream. It is not just a refinery but with a fertilizer plant.

“There are several other developments along that corridor worth hundreds of billions of dollars that are worth protection; so, the Navy is also establishing a base to attend to these,” he said.

