ECOWAS, Red Cross Donate Relief Materials to Katsina Flood Victims

By Francis Sardauna

The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) in collaboration with the Nigerian Red Cross Society and the Federal Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs has donated relief materials to flood victims in Katsina State.

Items donated to the victims of the natural disaster in Bindawa Local Government Area (LGA), of the state includes 100 bags of rice, 100 bags of millets, 100 bags of beans, 200 gallons of palm and vegetable oil.

Others were 200 set of blankets, 300 set of underwear, 100 pieces of bathroom slippers, 400 sets of cups, buckets and detergents as well as 700 sets of towels, sanitary pads, mats and soaps.

Distributing the items to the 100 adversely affected victims in Bindawa Saturday, the Katsina Executive Chairman of Nigerian Red Cross Society, Aliyu Idris, said the gesture would assuage the suffering of the vulnerable persons.

He affirmed that aside the food and non-food items donated to the beneficiaries, ECOWAS and Red Cross in synergy with the Federal Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs had commenced the renovation of 12 houses affected by the 2020 flood.

While noted that four boreholes have also been renovated in the area, Idris explained that the state branch of Nigerian Red Cross Society has trained 2,000 members as first aiders and provided basic first aid training for regular Marshals of the Federal Road Safety Commission in the state.

In addition, he said, over 500 volunteers across the state have received emergency training in disaster management, adding that the society also treated 610,809 first aid cases and referred 8,715 cases to appropriate health institutions.

Earlier, the ECOWAS representative, Aminu Abubakar, warned the beneficiaries against selling the donated items, saying anyone caught would face the wrath of the law.

