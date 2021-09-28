Rivers to Boost Tourism for Economic Recovery

Blessing Ibunge

The Rivers State Tourism Development Agency (RSTDA) is set to boost tourism activities in the state for the recovery and growth of economy.

The Director General of RSTDA, Yibo Koko stated this on Monday, during a meeting in Port Harcourt, held in honour of the World Tourism Day 2021.

Koko noted that deeming more light on domestic tourism will enhance development in the state and nation at large.

According to Koko “The COVID-19 pandemic has had a massive social and economic impact on the global economy, both developed and developing economies have been hit. The World Tourism Organisation postulates that the restart of Tourism will help kick start Economic recovery and growth, stating that Domestic Tourism will return before International Tourism.

“UNWTO has therefore designated World Tourism Day 2021 as a day to focus on Tourism for Inclusive Growth. This is an opportunity to look beyond Tourism Statistics and acknowledge that, behind every number, there is a person.

“World Tourism Day, celebrated each year on 27 September, is the global observance day fostering awareness of tourism’s social, cultural, political and economic value and the contribution that the sector can make towards reaching the Sustainable Development Goals.

“The marking of the 2021 World Tourism Day is an opportunity to galvanise the Government, Public and Private Enterprise, Businesses and Individuals to celebrate Tourism’s unique ability to ensure that nobody is left behind as the world begins to open up again to rebuild the economy affected by the Covid-19 pandemic.”

Koko stated that the Rivers State Tourism Development Agency, believe that tourism is a driver of Sustainable Development and Tourism increases Economic Growth, Quality of Life, Environmental Protection, Preservation of Culture and Heritage.

He added that the agency is focused on effectively engaging, empowering and creating people-centric Community Development Tourism Programs to secure culture-centric Social Investment Activities that are hinged on improving the overall well-being of stakeholders and members of our communities with the provision of Sustainable, Smart and Socially Inclusive programs.

Also speaking at the programme, Mrs Tonye Briggs Oniyide, Commission for Culture and Tourism in the state, noted the importance of tourism to the socio-economic development of the State and prosperity of Rivers people.

She appealed to people of Rivers State to continue to project the traditional peace and hospitality for which the state is known for, adding that “For only in so doing that guests and investors could be attracted to invest for the State to reap the returns of a robust and prosperous economy”.

Oniyide lauded the state governor, Nyesom Wike for being the pillar of support to the tourism industry in the State.

