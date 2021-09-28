FG Appeals to Truck Drivers Over Blockade on Niger Road

Emmanuel Addeh

The federal government has appealed for the understanding of truck drivers, who have recently blocked the Bida-Lambata road in protest against the slow pace of work on the facility.

Permanent Secretary, Federal Ministry of Works and Housing, Babangida Hussaini, who made this appeal, noted that the ongoing construction work on Bida-Lambata road would continue, saying that government was committed to delivering quality work.

Some articulated trucks drivers in Niger State, protesting that government should expedite action to complete the ongoing construction to ease their difficulties in using the roads, had blocked the road to users.

“I am appealing to the truck drivers for understanding on the efforts of the gederal government in fixing this road. This Bida-Lambata road is among the many other ongoing projects across the nation which the government prioritised to deliver,” Hussaini said.

He also noted that the rehabilitation work has not reached the sections that collapsed but the contractor has been directed to do palliative work on all such sections while the construction will progress as scheduled.

He lamented that the contractor has been denied access to the road due to blockade by the tanker drivers, adding that the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari gives premium to providing road infrastructure across the country as a way of improving the social and economic wellbeing of the people.

He assured the truck drivers that the federal government through the federal controller of works in Niger state was working round the clock with the contractors on site to ensure not only timely completion but to deliver infrastructure that will last.

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

