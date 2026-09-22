NDC: Obi, Kwankwaso Get Free Hand to Pick Campaign Chiefs As Exercise Starts October 

* Party moves to inaugurate PCC as it orders states, LGAs to compile election agents

* Directs submission of agents’ lists within two weeks

Sunday Aborisade in Abuja

The Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) has given its presidential candidate, Peter Obi, and his running mate, Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, a free hand to nominate key officials of the party’s Presidential Campaign Council (PCC) ahead of the 2027 general election.

The party also disclosed that it was concluding consultations with the two candidates and other stakeholders preparatory to the inauguration of the campaign council so that the campaign will start in October.

The development came days after the NDC disowned a 59-member campaign council announced by the Obi-Kwankwaso (OK) Movement, saying the structure was not authorised by the party.

In a statement issued Tuesday by the National Publicity Secretary of the NDC, Osa Director, the party said Obi and Kwankwaso had held several meetings with the national leader and other party leaders to finalise the campaign structure.

According to the statement, the two candidates would nominate the Director-General of the campaign, Deputy Director-General (North), spokesman, deputy spokesman, Head of New Media, Finance Director, Deputy Finance Director and other principal officers, in consultation with the party leadership.

“The party leadership has given a free hand to the presidential candidate and his running mate to make nominations,” the statement said.

The party explained that a comprehensive organogram for the campaign had been developed since August and made available to Obi and Kwankwaso for their inputs, while nominations had also been received from stakeholders across the country.

It said the PCC would be announced and inaugurated once the candidates’ inputs had been received.

The NDC further disclosed that it had proposed a campaign timetable since August but was still concluding arrangements for funding and fundraising, which would be spearheaded by the presidential and vice-presidential candidates.

The party said all funds raised for the campaign would be paid into the presidential campaign account and managed by officers nominated by the two candidates in conjunction with the National Treasurer.

The arrangement, it added, was intended to ensure transparency and accountability, particularly because the party would be required to render accounts to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in accordance with the Electoral Act.

The NDC said the inauguration of the PCC, initially scheduled for the first week of September, was postponed because of the travel schedule of the presidential candidate.

The latest announcement effectively puts the party’s formal campaign structure in the hands of its presidential ticket, subject to consultation with the party leadership.

The party also appealed to its candidates at all levels to restrain their supporters and support groups from engaging in internal disputes, stressing that the focus should be on winning the forthcoming elections.

“There are no battles to fight within the NDC. The common opponent to defeat is the ruling APC,” the party stated.

It urged all candidates to “keep their eyes on the ball” and concentrate on the electoral contest, noting that none of its candidates was contesting as an independent candidate.

The statement came against the backdrop of a recent disagreement between the party leadership and the OK Movement over the latter’s unveiling of a 59-member campaign council.

The OK Movement had announced a structure comprising zonal and state coordinators and directors responsible for mobilisation, women affairs, strategy, security, legal affairs and other areas.

The NDC subsequently dissociated itself from the structure and maintained that only the party leadership could constitute its official PCC.

Meanwhile, the NDC has directed its state and local government area chairmen to immediately begin the process of compiling and harmonising lists of party agents for the 2027 general election.

Under the directive, the state and LGA executives are to meet with candidates and other stakeholders and produce two sets of agents: one for National Assembly elections and another for governorship and state assembly elections.

The lists, according to the party, will be scrutinised and ratified by the leadership, including Obi and Kwankwaso, before the commencement of training.

The exercise is to be completed and the final lists submitted within two weeks of the directive.

The committee responsible for the appointment of the party’s agents is chaired by the Deputy National Chairman (South), Babatunde Alli, with the party’s Secretary, Vin Martin Ilo; Dr Yunusa Tanko; Nafiu Dankura; and the National Vice-Chairmen of the six geopolitical zones as members.

The NDC said the process was part of its preparations to ensure effective representation of the party at polling units and collation centres during the elections.

The party further urged its candidates and supporters to work within the party’s structures, saying victory at all levels remained its immediate objective.

The latest development also signals the party’s move to consolidate its formal campaign machinery after the recent controversy surrounding the separately announced OK Movement structure.

The NDC’s earlier position was that support groups remained important to its campaign but should not operate as alternative or parallel party organs.

The party said it remained committed to working with all stakeholders while urging members to channel disagreements through established internal mechanisms rather than public confrontation.