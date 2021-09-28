DPR Arrests Eight Illegal LPG Dealers, Seek Security Agencies’ Support

Emmanuel Addeh

The Department of Petroleum Resources (DPR) in collaboration with the Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) has arrested eight illegal dealers in Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) in Maiduguri, Borno State.

In a statement, The DPR quoted its North-east Operations Controller, Mr Agada Jerome, as saying that the dealers were arrested during a patrol by officials of the agency and security personnel.

Jerome said the activities of illegal LPG dealers and gas refill outlets posed grave danger to lives and properties because of the devastating impact a single accident could have on lives and property.

“A single accident has the capacity to spread fear, discourage locals from using LPG and diminish all efforts of government to deepen domestic gas usage.

“Having refused to heed the sensitisation and appeal by the DPR, the agency is conducting spot-checks on illegal dealers of LPG, in collaboration with officers and men of NSCDC, to bring culprits to book,” he stated.

The operations controller said several 100-150 cylinders, weighing scales and decanting devices were confiscated from the eight suspects and urged the media to support government in sensitising the public on the benefits of LPG and the hazards associated with the activities of illegal roadside vendors.

Meanwhile, in Bauchi state, the DPR is seeking police collaboration to enable it enforce regulations laid down for filling stations, the Comptroller Iliyasu Abdullahi, has said.

Speaking when he paid a visit to the state Commissioner of Police, Sylvester Alabi, he said collaboration between the department and the police would help in the enforcement of its regulations and provide security to the 528 existing filling stations in the state.

According to him, the agency always adheres to the standard operational procedures while granting licences for establishing petrol and gas stations to ensure strict compliance with extant regulations.

Abdullahi noted that in view of the implementation of the operational codes coupled with the availability of registered retail outlets, the state has not experienced fuel scarcity for a long time.

Responding, Alabi who appreciated the department for the visit assured that the police under his watch would ensure strong synergy with the department to enable it discharge its mandate diligently.

He advised the department on the need to intensify efforts to checkmate bad practices in some petrol stations, stressing that the police would continue to support their operations.

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

