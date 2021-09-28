2023: Chancellor of Arthur Jarvis Varsity Declares for C’River Governorship

Bassey Inyang in Calabar

The Chancellor of Arthur Jarvis University and chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Sir Arthur Javis Archibong, has formally declared his aspiration to contest the governorship election in Cross River State in 2023.

Archibong made the declaration last Sunday evening at the Effanga Offiong Ward Secretariat in Akpabuyo Local Government Area of the state.

He said he was compelled to enlist for the governorship race because the state has to evolve and usher in a breath of fresh air.

The governorship aspirant emphasised that the zoning arrangement favours the emergence of the next governor from the southern senatorial district.

According to him, “Surprisingly, some people have already concluded that the South is not fit or capable of leading the state. But I want to assure them that the big hammer they think they wield will not find its target, they are in for a big surprise.

“The gentlemanly agreement by our

founding fathers is being trampled upon by some individuals, who, because of small loaves of bread, try to scuttle the zoning formula, but for the peace and equity of the state, the southern senatorial district should be given its due.

“I am also consoled by the fact that there is a principled, disciplined, experienced and steadfast state party executive that will ensure equity and justice, especially with the leadership of Venatius Ikem as the party chairman.

“Our founding fathers are highly principled individuals, and we know that justice will prevail because they will ensure that leadership as agreed, comes back to the South in 2023.”

While announcing his intention to contest the governorship election in 2023, Archibong said: “I have come to surrender myself to my people-to my fathers, mothers, brothers and sisters. All I need are your prayers and support; we know that going ahead will not be easy. But the race is not to the swift nor for those with money bags or mercenaries, God will show Himself when the time comes.

“The development of Cross River State is paramount; the state is more important and bigger than any individual or group, and with the people on our side, we shall ensure that there is a breath of fresh air in our state in 2023.”

