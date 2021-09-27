Zenith Bank: Consolidating on Retail Market

Zenith Bank’s foray into retail banking is getting aggressive, writes Obinna Chima

Over the last few years, Zenith Bank has deepened its penetration in the retail space. This is in in line with the bank’s ongoing strategy, which emphasises consolidating its retail play. Ultimately, the lender hopes to achieve success in the retail segment of the market akin to that of its corporate arm.

This reflected the bank’s recently released audited results for the half-year (HI) ended 30 June 2021, whereby it recorded positive growth across key financial metrics despite a challenging macroeconomic environment exacerbated by the COVID 19 pandemic. According to its half-year financial results, the Group recorded a growth in profit before tax of three per cent, from the N114 billion reported in H1 2020, to N117 billion in H1 2021. The Group also recorded a nine per cent growth in non-interest income from N116 billion in June 2020, to N127 billion in June 2021.

Overall, the significant reduction in interest expense by 26 per cent and growth in non-interest income by nine per cent culminated in improved profitability.

The Group’s retail journey continued to deliver positive results as retail deposits grew by N38.2 billion from N1.72 trillion to N1.76 trillion year-to-date (YTD).

Also, the financial institution’s savings balances grew marginally by two per cent YTD to close at N1.18 trillion, from N1.16 trillion as at December 2020.

The drive for increased retail deposits and a low-interest yield environment helped reduce the cost of funding from 2.2 per cent to 1.3 per cent in the current period. Furthermore, the results showed that operating expenses grew by 10 per cent year-on-year, but growth remained below the inflation rate, while the Group improved its Earnings per Share (EPS), which grew two per cent from N3.30 to N3.38 for the half-year ended June 2021.

The Group also increased total customer deposits by eight per cent to close the period at N5.77 trillion, demonstrating growth in its market share, just as total assets grew marginally to N8.52 trillion as at June 30, 2021, from the N8.48 trillion recorded as at December 31, 2020.

Despite the COVID-19 pandemic induced challenges and the challenging operating environment, the Group grew its risk assets as gross loans were up three per cent year-to-date, from N2.92 trillion to N2.99 trillion.

This was conservatively achieved at a low non-performing loans (NPLs) ratio of 4.51 per cent (FYE 2020: 4.29%) and a reduced cost of risk of 1.3 per cent (June 2020: 1.8%).

It prudential ratios such as liquidity and capital adequacy also remained above regulatory thresholds at 69.9 per cent and 22 per cent respectively.

Nevertheless, Zenith Bank expects to retain its dominance in the corporate banking segment – its key strength area – despite the current retail tilt. Its management’s goal is to consolidate on its retail successes while simultaneously strengthening the corporate arm

Also, its trading revenue is expected to remain relevant for the foreseeable future.

According to analysts at Cardinal Partners Limited, Zenith Bank may have been late to the retail party, but its recent strides and ongoing initiatives suggest that it is firming its grip on the banking terrain.

The research and investment firm noted in a report that in order to accelerate its retail proposition, Zenith Bank recently launched its chatbot, the Zenith Intelligent Virtual Assistant (ZiVA), alongside other digital initiatives1

Furthermore, it noted that the bank has rapidly grown its agency network from 15,000 in first half 2020 to over 62,000 in first half 2021.

According to management of the bank, the accelerated agency growth, combined with the introduction of the Virtual Debit Card, drove the over three million increase in the number of cards issued between June 2020 and June 2021.

The bank has also set up a digital factory, signaling its shift from a strategy of technological assimilation to one of innovation

The report also stated that Zenith Bank’s retail loans have improved, accounting for five per cent of gross loans on average over the last three years, compared to an average one per cent contribution from its full year 2017 and full year 2018 results.

“Impressively, the retail loan book has expanded by a 4-year compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 88 per cent, compared to a moderate 7.9 per cent for the public, corporate, and commercial and SME segments. The retail segment accounted for 46 per cent of total deposit growth between full year 2017 and first half 2021, growing at a CAGR of 26.5 per cent, compared to nine per cent for the other segments.

“Consequently, retail is now the second largest contributor to deposits after Commercial & SMEs,” it noted.

Also, the Lagos-based financial and advisory stated in the report that the remarkable growth in the bank’s electronic transactions volume also appeared to be partly driven by its retail strategy.

On the whole, the retail expansion drive has largely benefitted earnings, it added.

“We attribute the segment’s broad support to Group profit before tax margin to the sustained reduction in funding cost (linked to the increase in cheaper retail deposits) and growth in e-business income,” it added.

Looking Beyond Retail

According to the report, despite the fact that the bank’s retail traction has been encouraging, its gross earnings sustainability over the mid-to-long term was likely to require more, given the dynamism of the operating environment.

It added: “Our comfort level for earnings diversification entails equal contributions from interest income and non-interest revenue (NIR) to gross earnings. Per our assessment, Zenith Bank’s NIR contribution to gross earnings has averaged about 35 per cent over the last four years.

“Although GTCO also has acomparable NIR contribution, it plans to increase it to about 50 per cent over the next two years, aided by its transition to a holding company (HoldCo). Positively, Zenith Bank agrees that it will need more than just a retail strategy to support sustainable long-term ROE.

“It has also hinted that it is constantly scanning the operating environment for threats to its current business value proposition and growth opportunities.”

Cardinal Partners maintained that the lender’s recent foray into the retail space and the accompanying successes support its positive medium-to-long-term view on the bank’s earnings

It pointed out that at over N8 trillion, Zenith Bank’s funding base appears robust enough to drive long-term asset growth. “Management is also optimistic that it could always garner the level of funding needed to push its strategic goals. Notably, the bank has focused on accumulating relatively low-cost funding, as demonstrated by its 93 per cent low-cost composition of deposits as at first half 2021. This has translated to lower funding cost of 1.3 per cent, which management is confident can fall further.

“The bank has recorded successes in its FX liquidity management as reflected in the strong growth in domiciliary deposits and its ability to do swaps. Management has also explained that it is not considering an immediate Eurobond issuance after the current one matures next year,” the report stated.

This position was underpinned by the bank’s cautious stance regarding funding long-term dollar assets. Instead, it believes swaps and domiciliary deposits can cover its short-term liquidity needs. As at first half 2021, Zenith Bank had $1.7 billion in swaps, $3.9 billion in domiciliary deposits and a net long position of $1.1 billion.

The strategic objective of Zenith Bank also includes a continuous improvement of its capacity to meet customers’ increasing and dynamic financial needs as well as sustain high quality growth through investments that impact the quality of service to its existing and potential customers, constant upgrade of its ICT infrastructure, unwavering investment in training and re-training of its people and regular reinforcing of its customer services delivery charter with regards to continually changing customer needs.

Additionally, Zenith Bank places high premium on the pivotal role of exceptional service delivery in its drive to consistently exceed stakeholders’ expectations. The bank has in place a well-articulated strategy to not only meet and surpass customer expectations, but also ensure that plans are fine-tuned to address the changing taste and sophistication of the customer.

Its underlying philosophy is to remain at all times, a customer-centric institution with a clear understanding of its market and environment.

Also, the bank remains committed to promoting good corporate governance and best practices in the conduct of its business. This is because it believes that good corporate governance engenders public trust and ultimately ensures that the company meets the expectation of all stakeholders.

Zenith Bank’s business continuity policy is to maintain the continuity of its activities, facilities, systems and processes and where these are disrupted by any event, to enable it to return to ‘normal’ operations as soon as possible.

Its Information Security Policy is to provide a security framework that will ensure the protection of information from unauthorised access, loss or damage while supporting the open, information-sharing needs of the bank.

Zenith Bank has clearly distinguished itself in the banking industry through superior service quality, unique customer experience, and sound financial indices.

