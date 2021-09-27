Minister Reiterates Commitment to Provision of Adequate Drinking Water

*Nigeria joins the rest of the world to celebrate World Rivers Day

Folalumi Alaran

The Minister of Water Resources, Engr. Suleiman Adamu, has said his office will continue to work with relevant stakeholders in the water sector on regular and increased advocacy programmes for river restoration to maximize the availability of clean water in the country.

The Minister said this on Monday in Abuja at a Press Briefing, as Nigeria joins 100 countries across the six continents to commemorate the 2021 World Rivers Day.

The theme of this Year Celebration is “Waterways in our Communities” with particular emphasis on maintaining efficient river flow and hydrologic connectivity.

He explained that this move was crucial for all Nigerians, especially Communities living around rivers and streams, to educate them on the urgent need to protect water resource from pollution, misuse, possible extinction and ensure country-wide access, adequacy and sustainable use of rivers.

According to him, the maiden celebration is sequel to the approval of the National Council on Water Resources at its 27th meeting of 4th December, 2020 in Abuja, for the purpose of creating awareness and to carry out advocacy on the importance of rivers.

” My Ministry has consequently, mandated the 12 River Basin Development Authorities as well as other Agencies of the Ministry to embark on regular and increased advocacy programmes for river restoration, protection and conservation within the framework of Integrated River Basin Management

” In recent times, the importance of clean fresh water in the fight against COVID-19 has been highlighted severally, hence the World Rivers Day is another timely opportunity for millions of people around the World to come together to celebrate the importance of clear, healthy water and vibrant waterways.”

He continues ” We should understand that our rivers are our lifeline, if you go into history most cities and settlements were found around the rivers.

” Water is life and it should not be taken for granted because it comes from the sky. And there are limited amount we can take from the sky because most of it flow to the rivers.

“All these people taking refuse and dumping it into the Rivers should understand that they are doing a lot of damage.

” And Communities upstream should know better to protect the communities down stream.

“It is very important we appreciate what nature has provided to us and to make sure that we safeguard it.”

The Permanent Secretary Federal Ministry of Water Resources Mrs. Didi Esther Wilson-Jack on her part said that it was a core mandate of the Ministry of water resources, especially water conservation in terms of quantity and quality.

” Therefore, the Ministry is taking the lead in the advocacy for river protection and conservation in Nigeria.

” The choice of River Wupo in FCT is in recognition of its importance in the socio-economic lives of the communities around it as well as for environmental sustainability.”

