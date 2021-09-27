Hassan Emerges Chairman as Plateau PDP Gets New EXCO

Seriki Adinoyi

Former Plateau State Commissioner of Works, Mr. Chris Hassan has emerged the state Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the last Saturday congress held at Langfield park, Jos.

Hassan polled 1526 votes to defeat his closest rival in the contest, a former House of Reps member, Mr. Bitrus Kaze, who got 186 votes. The third contestant, Mrs. Monica Gwom garnered eight votes.

Captain B Y Golen emerged the State deputy Chairman, while Mr. Emmanuel Tuan clinched state Secretary position.

Others are; Mr. Yakubu Gwott Chocho (state Organising Secretary), Mr. John Akans (state Publicity Secretary), Mr. Daniel Azi (state Financial Secretary), Angela Shinkur (state Auditor), Mr. Davaou Mang (Vice Chairman, Plateau North), Mr. Jeremiah Satmark (Vice Chairman, Plateau Central) and Mr. Simon Domle (vice Chairman, Plateau South).

Others are; Barrister Pankshak Dakyen (state Legal Adviser), Mrs. Martina Dakur (state Women Leader), and Mrs. Christy Nyam (assistant state Women Leader).

A total of 1788 delegates were accredited and participated in the congress.

Hassan enjoined all contestants to join hands with the new EXCOs to make the party strong and formidable to take power from the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC) in 2023. He added that he will operate an open door policy to garner ideas to take the party an enviable height.

Kaze on his part embraced and congratulated Hassan as a sign of readiness to work with him.

The National Headquarters of the party had dissolved the EXCO of the party, and set up a caretaker committee after the party had a serious crisis following the last state congress. The committee, after holding reconciliation meetings with stakeholders, decided to conduct a fresh state congress.

