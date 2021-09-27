Complimentary Securities: How Effective in Face of Emerging Security Challenges and Way Forward (Part 5)

Gbolahan Samuel Moronfolu

FUNCTIONS OF NEIGHBOURHOOD SECURITY

Establish Policing priorities in the borough.

Monitor crime performance and community confidence.

Monitor complaints against borough officers.

Hear and monitor complaints from victims of crime.

To provide assurance that a system of independent custody visiting is delivered.

Play a significant role in community payback.

Ensure all wards have a ward panel.

Oversee the borough Independent Advisory Groups (IAGs).

Support Neighborhood Watch.

Ensure the stop and search community monitoring function is delivered.

BENEFITS OF NEIGHBOURHOOD SECURITY

Deters criminal activity.

Creates a greater sense of security and reduces fear of crime.

Builds bonds with neighbors. People look out for one another and this stimulates neighborhood awareness.

Reduces the risk of becoming a crime victim and in turn reduces the physical, financial and psychological costs of crime.

Instructs residents on how to observe and report suspicious activities in your community. Offers continued education and resource contact for victims of crime.

Addresses quality of life issues and mutual interests in your community.

Enhances homeland security.

Works collaboratively with other civic and community activities.

5.GATEMAN

GATEMAN AS AN ALTERNATIVE SECURITY MEASURE

A gateman is a person employed by an individual, in his personal capacity to provide services such as:

Attend to a gate, by checking and supervising flow of traffic in and out the gate.

An attendant at a railroad grade crossing who bars traffic from the crossing when a train approaches.

A gateman performs such other duties not within his job specifications at the instance or discretion of his employer. Such other duties may include, going on errands that require him leaving his duty post, all in an attempt to please his employer and could be of great security implications. It is characterized with an absence of proper background check and not a very reliable security practice, since it has no formal security outline. Some personnel are without prerequisite security training as they are engaged as last resort, in order to make a living.

JOB RESPONSIBILITIES FOR GATEMEN

To guard entrance gate of homes and offices. Opens gate to allow entrance or exit of occupants, employees, vehicles, and authorized visitors.

Checks credentials or approved roster before admitting anyone.

Issues passes at own discretion or on instructions from superiors.

Directs visitors and vehicles to various parts of buildings.

Inspects outgoing traffic to prevent unauthorized removal of company property or products and lots more as may be determined by employer.

RISK OF HIRING A GATEMAN FOR HOMES

In this article, the writer highlights a few critical reasons why hiring a gateman for Nigerian homes at risk.

Absence of Background Check: This is top on the list of reasons why hiring a gateman is putting Nigerian homes at risk. Why on earth would you want to leave their homes, kids and properties in the hands of an individual whom they know nothing about?

Most of this gatemen are sourced randomly from the neighborhood or through the referral from another gateman. This is a highly unstructured recruitment process for such a delicate role as a security guard.

When you cannot adequately guarantee the criminal background check of the person protecting your home, how then can you guarantee your own safety or that of your family and properties?

For all we know, your gateman could be an active member of the boko haram sect, have you got any proof otherwise?

Your gateman could be a child rapist, have you got any proof otherwise?

Leaving the safety of your home to a random stranger from the North is not particularly comforting; yet, this is the reality in most Nigerian homes!

No Professional Training

Hiring a meh-guard or gateman puts Nigerian homes at risk due to lack of basic security trainings and expertise.

Security is the protection of lives and properties; it’s a highly delicate function. One that requires a considerate amount of training and skill set to successfully perform.

This is why the provision of private security guards is handled by professional security firms and persons who are licensed to recruit, train and deploy professional security guards.

To leave your home, kids and properties in the hands of an untrained person “Aboki”, meh-guard or gateman to perform this highly delicate function of protecting lives and properties is a risk.

In the event of a criminal attack or other potential threats, can a gateman take a set of counter measures to ensure the protection of your property and the lives of your family members?

Is your meh-guard empowered enough to spot impending dangers just from observations?

Can your meh-guard tell the difference between information security breach questions from a random stranger?

Can they write shift reports or event summaries quickly and clearly?

In short terms, is your gateman knowledgeable about the following basic security guard trainings?

Security Awareness

Crisis Intervention

Security Risk Management

Patrol Principles

Crime and Incident Scene Procedures

Apprehension and Detention Procedures etc.

Why then take a huge risk with your home, properties and kids by hiring an untrained guard who is professionally unqualified for the job?

No Corporate Backing: Another reason hiring a gateman is putting Nigerian homes at risk is the lack of corporate backing. Your gateman or meh-guard is a lone ranger, a one-man army with no backup. Whom do you hold responsible when your gateman makes a mistake on the line of duty? Or who does a gateman call for reinforcement in the face of impending danger or threat? Are you able to get immediate replacement without some stress, as in the case of contract security?

Are you aware that most private security firms are required by law to get a financial indemnity insurance policy for their companies?

This is a private security company insurance policy that covers any liability exposures that private security companies face while performing on the line of duty. This insurance policy provides reliable protection for unpredictable circumstances.

Lack of Proper Inspection/Surveillance: Lack of adequate perimeter monitoring is another reason why hiring a gateman is putting Nigerian homes at risk. Constant checking, inspection and monitoring is part of the basic duties of a professional security guard.

But your average gateman or meh-guard is known for occupying a stationed position at the gate. Rarely does he patrol the remaining parts of the building for inspection.

As a matter of fact, most gatemen are often distracted by the presence of their family members who live with them in the guard house provided. And for those who don’t even have their families living with them, they are untrained to know what to look out for even when they do patrol.

This is a huge risk many Nigerians are taking with their homes, properties and kids. Regularly monitoring the premises of the client is part of the core training a professional security guard is given and expected to perform on the job.

And while doing this, they have been trained to spot any nefarious activities or items or changes to their immediate environment. This helps to prevent the future occurrence of potential threats, risks and dangers.

No Security Protocols: The lack of security protocols such as visitor’s registrar and other forms of access control is another reason why hiring a gateman is putting Nigerian homes at risk.

The average gateman in most cases is uneducated and incapable of gathering relevant data from visitors. Such data could be used for tracking culprits in event of any criminal incidence.

And apart from visitor’s data gathering, there are other forms of security protocols for access control that are used by professional security guards such as intelligent questioning. There are defined set of questions that are randomly used to ascertain the intent and identity of visitors before allowing them access into the premises.

Such security intelligence gathering questions are unknown to the average gateman, leaving them more prone to falling victims to experienced criminals.

*Moronfolu is a seasoned security consultant with many years of security and policing experience. FELLOW, Fourth Estate Professional Society (FFPS), he has also partaken in peace keeping operations within and outside the country and has flair for general security education.

