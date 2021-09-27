Akeredolu Assents to Ondo Security Trust Fund Bill Tuesday

By Fidelis David

The Governor of Ondo State, Mr. Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, will Tuesday sign a bill for the establishment of the state Security Trust Fund into law.

The governor had signed the bill establishing the Ondo State Security Network, codenamed “Amotekun”, into law and also recently assented to the Anti-Open grazing bill among several other steps taken by his administration to ensure maximum security of the people of the state.

A statement by the Governor’s Chief Press Secretary, Richard Olatunde, noted that “the signing of the bill for the establishment of the state Security Trust Fund into law will further consolidate the efforts of the governor on securing the lives and property of the people of the state”.

It noted that it is part of Akeredolu’s commitment to sustaining his administration’s efforts and ensuring effective functioning of the security structure in the state.

“The State Security Trust Fund Bill, when signed into law, will, among several other objectives, sustain the gains already recorded on security in the state and enable government source for fund outside its limited resources to strengthen the state’s security architecture,” it said.

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

