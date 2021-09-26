The Temple Company, YouTube Music Bring Future Insiders to Nigeria

ENTERTAINMENT

by Vanessa Obioha

For four days, young adults interested in building careers in music and technology will be tutored by seasoned experts in a new programme, Future Insiders. The programme initially launched in the United States, is put together by The Temple Company and YouTube Music.

“We are delighted to embark on this project with YouTube as we believe that music, tech and the youth are key catalysts to a progressive future,” stated Temple Company’s Founder/CEO, Idris Olorunnimbe.

The Temple Company is well known for providing the support and infrastructure that African talents need to realise their latent creative potential through various initiatives such as Temple Masterclasses, Photography courses, Production & Talent internships and other training initiatives.

Future Insiders is an immersive four-day course that provides resources to help participants build a career in music and tech. Its main objective is to provide a platform to develop the youth by giving them assistance and access to professionals to help guide them in their respective journeys. It is part of the #YouTubeBlack Voices Fund, a multi-year $100 million fund dedicated to amplifying and developing the voices of Black creators and artists and their stories. The fund was created through the idea of investing with an intention: to present fresh narratives that

emphasise the intellectual power, authenticity, dignity and joy of Black voices, as well as to educate audiences about racial justice careers.

Head of Music, Sub-Saharan Africa, YouTube, Addy Awofisayo, expressed confidence in partnering The Temple Company for the programme.

“We are very excited to bring together the meaningful work of the #YouTubeBlack Voices Fund with The Temple Company’s long-standing efforts to empower and promote the artistic aspirations of African creatives. The Temple Company has long been a fixture of the African entertainment industry and we are honoured to partner with them on this important work.”

The speakers and panelists will cut across various sectors in the music and tech industries. It will offer the audience valuable insight, and the chance to learn and engage on various topics ranging from ‘Creating an Identity in Music’ to The ‘Business of Rhythm to Visual Direction’.

The programme will be hosted by actress and singer, Bisola Aiyeola, while panelists include popular Nigerian musician, Zlatan Ibile and music producer, P.Priime. Also speaking at the programme is renowned musician Barry Van Zyl.

Scheduled to run from September 27 to 30, 2021, the programme is strictly for persons between 18 and 25 years old with a passion for music and tech. It will be held virtually and physically in Ogidi Studios, Lekki.

