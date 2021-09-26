Buhari Back in Abuja after a Week-long Official Visit to UN

Deji Elumoye in Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari is back in Abuja, the nation’s capital, after a week-long stay in New York, United States of America (USA), to attend the 76th Session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA).

The president, whose official plane, Nigeria Air Force 1, touched down at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja at about 5:20am on Sunday, left immediately for his abode at the Presidential Villa in Asokoro.

While in New York, President Buhari, apart from addressing the United Nations General Assembly last Friday, also engaged in a number of diplomatic and trade meetings with other leaders from different parts of the world.

Details later…

