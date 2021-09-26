Brentford Hold Liverpool in Six-goal Thriller

PREMIER LEAGUE

Man City end Chelsea’s unbeaten start to the new season to go top.

Yoane Wissa scored a late equaliser as Brentford held Liverpool to a 3-3 draw in a thrilling encounter at the Brentford Community Stadium.

Wissa’s dinked finish over Alisson rescued a point for the hosts, who matched Jurgen Klopp’s team for long spells and created enough opportunities to claim all three points.

Ethan Pinnock had given Thomas Frank’s side a deserved early lead, poking home from close range after Ivan Toney flicked Sergi Canos’ low cross into the defender’s path.

Diogo Jota brought the visitors level just three minutes later, rising unmarked to head Jordan Henderson’s looping cross into the corner from the edge of the six-yard box.

Mohamed Salah’s 100th Premier League goal for Liverpool put the Reds ahead for the first time in the match, only for Vitaly Janelt to equalise once more after Pontus Jansson had rattled the crossbar. Curtis Jones restored the visitors’ lead with a long-range drive that took a wicked deflection off Kristoffer Ajer on its way in, but Brentford – and Wissa – had the last word.

The draw lifts unbeaten Liverpool a point clear at the top of the Premier League, with the Bees climbing to ninth.

Elsewhere, Manchester United’s Bruno Fernandes missed a 93rd-minute penalty as Aston Villa won 1-0 at Old Trafford for the first time in 12 years in a pulsating match.

Manchester City also produced an impressive display to end Chelsea’s unbeaten start to the season with a deserved 1-0 victory at Stamford Bridge.

After netting an own goal in the 12th minute to give Burnley an early lead, Jamie Vardy scored twice as Leicester City came from behind to deny the visitors a first Premier League win of the season.

